Dean Donaldson looks for Turriff improvement after duo sign new deals

Turriff United boss Dean Donaldson is pleased to keep Matthew McDonald and Liam Norris at the club.

Striker McDonald and midfielder Norris have penned contract extensions to remain at the Haughs until the summer of 2024.

Manager said: “Matthew took a bit of time to consider what he’s doing, but he’s obviously happy with where he is.

“Matthew is only 26, so I still think there’s plenty more to come from him.

“He’s an important player and he’s maybe disappointed not to have scored more goals so far this season (having netted seven times this term).

“But he’s one of the older heads and we need a few of them to help the younger boys.

“Liam’s work-rate is excellent, he’s improving all the time and he’s a right good lad in he dressing room.

“He was one I was really keen to get signed and keep at the club.”

Turriff are third bottom of the Breedon Highland League, but Donaldson is confident his side will improve.

He added: “We’re trying to improve all the time and get the boys to play the right way.

“Whether it’s passing out from the back or going long, we need to be able to do that.

“This season we’re trying to get to grips with that with some players who are in their first season playing in the Highland League.

“We’ve had disappointing results, but that’s part of the process of learning and improving.”

While two players have committed their future to Turriff United, Deveronvale have parted company with midfielder Matthew Wallace.

The 23 year-old midfielder, who has been with the Vale since the summer of 2017, has joined Junior Superleague champions Banks O’Dee.

The Aberdeen-based player, was transfer-listed by the club two weeks ago along with Ross Aitken and Kyle Willox after all three had turned down the offer of a new contract.

The Vale have also begun the search for a new assistant manager after Michael Morrison stepped down due to work commitments.

Morrison has taken on a new role with his employer which will reduce his availability for training and matches.