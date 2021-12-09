Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Dean Donaldson looks for Turriff improvement after duo sign new deals

By Callum Law
December 9, 2021, 11:45 am
Turriff manager Dean Donaldson has secured Matthew McDonald and Liam Norris on new contracts
Turriff manager Dean Donaldson has secured Matthew McDonald and Liam Norris on new contracts

Turriff United boss Dean Donaldson is pleased to keep Matthew McDonald and Liam Norris at the club.

Striker McDonald and midfielder Norris have penned contract extensions to remain at the Haughs until the summer of 2024.

Manager said: “Matthew took a bit of time to consider what he’s doing, but he’s obviously happy with where he is.

“Matthew is only 26, so I still think there’s plenty more to come from him.

“He’s an important player and he’s maybe disappointed not to have scored more goals so far this season (having netted seven times this term).

“But he’s one of the older heads and we need a few of them to help the younger boys.

“Liam’s work-rate is excellent, he’s improving all the time and he’s a right good lad in he dressing room.

“He was one I was really keen to get signed and keep at the club.”

Turriff are third bottom of the Breedon Highland League, but Donaldson is confident his side will improve.

He added: “We’re trying to improve all the time and get the boys to play the right way.

“Whether it’s passing out from the back or going long, we need to be able to do that.

“This season we’re trying to get to grips with that with some players who are in their first season playing in the Highland League.

“We’ve had disappointing results, but that’s part of the process of learning and improving.”

While two players have committed their future to Turriff United, Deveronvale have parted company with  midfielder Matthew Wallace.

The 23 year-old midfielder, who has been with the Vale since the summer of 2017, has joined Junior Superleague champions Banks O’Dee.

The Aberdeen-based player, was transfer-listed by the club two weeks ago along with Ross Aitken and Kyle Willox after all three had turned down the offer of a new contract.

The Vale have also begun the search for a new assistant manager after Michael Morrison stepped down due to work commitments.

Morrison has taken on a new role with his employer which will reduce his availability for training and matches.

