Formartine’s unbeaten league run continues but Paul Lawson looks for more

Formartine United manager Paul Lawson was pleased to make it 10 Breedon Highland League games unbeaten – even if he wasn’t happy with the performance against Forres Mechanics.

Stuart Smith’s early goal gave the Pitmedden side victory at Mosset Park as they moved level on points with sixth-placed Rothes in the table.

Lawson said: “I’m happy to get the win, but the performance could have been better.

“We’ve had some good performances recently and we didn’t bring that level, but ultimately you want the three points and we got that.

“It is a good run we’re on, we’ve had discussions about our league position and it should be better.

“We’ve got tough games coming up over the festive period, but they’re ones we have to look forward to.

“If we want to progress as a team we have to put in performances against the teams above us and get back in touch with them.

“The only we to do that is to win games and pick up points, but with each game the confidence is growing.

“That’s what disappoints me a bit because we have been playing well, but something was missing against Forres.”

Smith’s early strike makes the difference

Formartine scored after seven minutes. A short corner on the left culminated in Kevin Hanratty crossing to the front post and Smith was there to head home from close range.

Although the Pitmedden side knocked the ball about nicely in the first period they didn’t create many chances.

The only other moments of alarm for the Forres defence were a Graeme Rodger cross which almost found Scott Lisle.

Then shortly before half-time Rodger burst away from Martin Groat to break through on goal, but goalkeeper Lee Herbert cleared the danger.

For the Can-Cans Callum Johnston’s curling effort from the left side of the area was well-saved by visiting custodian Ewen Macdonald in the 18th minute.

Five minutes later Dale Wood’s low cross from the right teed up Jack Grant, but he shot wide of the front post.

In the second period, much like the first, endeavour wasn’t in short supply but efforts on goal were.

On 70 minutes Formartine went close to doubling their lead when Rodger wriggled free in the box and unleashed a left-footed shot which Herbert did well to palm to safety.

In the 84th minute United substitute Jonny Smith headed narrowly wide from Andrew Greig’s cross as the visitors continued to probe.

With three minutes left Smith did net from Daniel Park’s free-kick, but he was flagged offside.

Forres to their credit kept pushing until the final whistle, but Joe Gauld’s shot over from 18 yards was as close as they came to an equaliser.

In injury time Formartine had one last opportunity with Park weaving his way down the left flank before cutting inside and shooting just wide.

Maley can help Can-Cans

Former Rothes midfielder Jack Maley made his debut for Forres and boss Gordon Connelly said: “Jack signed last week to play in the Highland League Cup game.

“Jack’s based in Glasgow, but he travels up and down. We worked with Jack at Rothes and he’s got bags of talent.

“He showed that against Formartine and he’ll be a big plus for us.

“I felt we needed somebody to put their foot on the ball, calm us down and play passes.”

Forres have lost their first four games under Connelly and haven’t yet scored a goal.

He added: “It’s been a hard time for the players lately and we’ve lost again, but I thought our fitness looked a lot better and our shape looked better.

“They looked like they enjoyed themselves a bit as well, although it’s a defeat there are a lot of positives.

“Sometimes you get that break. We’re getting punished for everything just now and it was a poor goal to give away.”