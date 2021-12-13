Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Player-manager Gary Manson spot on as Wick beat Strathspey

By Callum Law
December 13, 2021, 6:00 am
Wick manager Gary Manson netted the only goal of the game as they defeated Strathspey

Player-manager Gary Manson was the difference between Wick Academy and Strathspey Thistle.

The Scorries boss netted from the penalty spot to give them a 1-0 win against the Grantown Jags at Harmsworth Park.

Manson said: “I’ve taken quite a few penalties over the last four or five years and it’s part and parcel of what I bring when I play.

“I still enjoy playing, it’s a little bit different as a manager and a player because you’re thinking about more things when you’re on the pitch rather than just your own job.

“The reason I played on Saturday was because Andrew Hardwick called off ill at 1pm.

“I’ll keep ticking along and if I’m required to play I’ll play.”

Wick have now recorded three wins in four outings and Manson added: “That’s good form in anyone’s book and we’ve had two clean sheets in there as well.

“We’re trying to build a bit of momentum now in the second half of the season.”

Manson scored from the spot shortly before the break after David Allan had been brought down.

Brown disputes red card

In the 47th minute Strathspey were reduced to 10 men with goalkeeper Robert Donaldson sent off by referee Billy Baxter for fouling Gordon MacNab on the edge of the area.

The visitors were without a substitute goalkeeper so defender Andrew Skinner donned the gloves and managed to stop the Scorries adding to the score.

Strathspey boss Charlie Brown said: “It was an open game and the sending off made it tougher for us which was disappointing.

Strathspey Thistle manager Charlie Brown

“I’ve got no complaints with the penalty, but I think the sending off was a bit harsh.

“We had players getting back and the referee said it was a goalscoring opportunity, but I think it’s a yellow card rather than the red.

“Andrew plays in goal at training so it was a no-brainer to put him in and Wick didn’t get by him.

“He had four or five decent saves that a normal goalkeeper would be pleased with so I’ve got a lot of respect for him for performing the way he did.”

