Player-manager Gary Manson spot on as Wick beat Strathspey

Player-manager Gary Manson was the difference between Wick Academy and Strathspey Thistle.

The Scorries boss netted from the penalty spot to give them a 1-0 win against the Grantown Jags at Harmsworth Park.

Manson said: “I’ve taken quite a few penalties over the last four or five years and it’s part and parcel of what I bring when I play.

“I still enjoy playing, it’s a little bit different as a manager and a player because you’re thinking about more things when you’re on the pitch rather than just your own job.

“The reason I played on Saturday was because Andrew Hardwick called off ill at 1pm.

“I’ll keep ticking along and if I’m required to play I’ll play.”

Wick have now recorded three wins in four outings and Manson added: “That’s good form in anyone’s book and we’ve had two clean sheets in there as well.

“We’re trying to build a bit of momentum now in the second half of the season.”

Manson scored from the spot shortly before the break after David Allan had been brought down.

Brown disputes red card

In the 47th minute Strathspey were reduced to 10 men with goalkeeper Robert Donaldson sent off by referee Billy Baxter for fouling Gordon MacNab on the edge of the area.

The visitors were without a substitute goalkeeper so defender Andrew Skinner donned the gloves and managed to stop the Scorries adding to the score.

Strathspey boss Charlie Brown said: “It was an open game and the sending off made it tougher for us which was disappointing.

“I’ve got no complaints with the penalty, but I think the sending off was a bit harsh.

“We had players getting back and the referee said it was a goalscoring opportunity, but I think it’s a yellow card rather than the red.

“Andrew plays in goal at training so it was a no-brainer to put him in and Wick didn’t get by him.

“He had four or five decent saves that a normal goalkeeper would be pleased with so I’ve got a lot of respect for him for performing the way he did.”