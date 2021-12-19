Brechin City 4-0 Deveronvale: Andy Kirk’s men close the gap on Highland League leaders Fraserburgh

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Brechin City 4-0 Deveronvale: Andy Kirk’s men close the gap on Highland League leaders Fraserburgh

By Reporter
December 19, 2021, 5:00 pm
Brechin have won 14 of their 17 league games so far this season.
Brechin City moved to within three points of leaders Fraserburgh following a comfortable 4-0 victory over Deveronvale at Glebe Park.

Fraserburgh’s match against Brora Rangers fell victim to the wintry weather and Brechin seized their chance to close the gap.

City manager Andy Kirk was delighted with the three points and praised the efforts of his players.

“I thought that we were in total control from start to finish,” he said.

“It wasn’t easy for the players today following a really tough game against Darvel in the Scottish Cup on Tuesday night with all the emotions that went along with it and all the energy that was used up in that game.

“All credit to the players for putting that disappointment behind them and playing the game the right way.

“I thought some of our play was really good at times, although we maybe lacked that bit of urgency in certain spells of the match.

“But it was another four goals, a clean sheet, their keeper’s made a couple of good saves and we’ve been a bit wasteful at times in the final third so it’s another good performance and another victory.”

Max Kucheriavyi set his side on the road to victory after 24 minutes when he weaved his way into the penalty area before unleashing a superb left-footed drive into the top corner of the net.

Murray MacKintosh made it 2-0 three minutes before the interval when he slotted the ball home from close-range after great work from Julian Wade had created the opening.

It was all City again after the break and a stunning Kucheriavyi free-kick in the 66th minute sealed the points with a Jack Milne tap-in with quarter of an hour remaining putting the gloss on an impressive home performance.

The Vale had rarely threatened over the course of the 90 minutes with home keeper Jack Wills having only one save of note to make in the match and assistant manager Kevin Stewart was philosophical following his side’s defeat.

“We came here hoping to take something from the game,’ he said.

“We played quite deep and tried to defend and I was very disappointed with the manner of the goals we lost but to be honest we never looked as if we were going to take anything from the match.”

Meanwhile, Deveronvale defender Aaron Hamilton, 25, has signed a two-year extension.

Hamilton joined Vale in November 2020 from Forres Mechanics and can play at right back or in the centre of defence.

Manager Craig Stewart said: “Whilst he has had some injury setbacks which have limited his game time, he has shown by his application in training that he is now fully fit and ready to fight for a regular starting place in the team.”

