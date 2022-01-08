Jamie Michie enjoying life at Inverurie Locos ahead of Turriff clash

An error occurred. Please try again.

Jamie Michie says the pandemic has made him appreciate playing for Inverurie Locos.

The midfielder – who recently signed a contract extension until the summer of 2024 – and his team-mates take on Turriff United in a rearranged Breedon Highland League fixture at the Haughs.

The Railwaymen had initially been scheduled to face Rothes at Mackessack Park with United set to play Strathspey Thistle.

But Covid-19 cases and snow led to those fixtures being postponed and this one being rearranged.

Inverurie are in good form sitting second in the table and Michie is enjoying life under manager Richard Hastings.

The 30-year-old said: “When the gaffer joined the club (in August) I was just coming back from a niggling injury and I struggled to get into his plans for a start.

“But I was still getting back fit, since I’ve been back fit and been in the team I’ve played almost every game.

“I’m also playing in a higher midfield position in behind the striker which I haven’t played in the Highland League before.

“I’ve always been more defensive, but the gaffer seems to like me in that position and I’m enjoying it.

“I turned 30 and I realised I might only have five or six years left and it’s important to appreciate the level you’re playing at and enjoy it.

“With everything that’s happened with Covid I’ve realised how much I do enjoy my football.

“That meant it was an easy decision for me to sign with Inverurie again.”

Man of many positions

During his two stints with Locos, Michie has been used in either full-back position, centre-back as well as in central or wide midfield.

However, under Hastings he has played consistently in central midfield.

Michie added: “Sometimes if you don’t have a nailed down position it can hinder you – but I actually think it’s helped me.

“I think every manager I’ve played for has realised I can do a job in most positions and I’m happy to do that.

“If I’m playing I’ve never been too bothered about where, I enjoy playing higher up now, but in our last game against Keith I filled in at left-back.

“But playing centrally week-in, week-out has probably helped me now because I know my job and what is expected, but I’ll play anywhere really.”

Signings can make a difference for Turriff

Meanwhile, Turriff have been busy adding to their squad this week.

Winger Reece McKeown has joined on loan from Huntly, striker Aaron Reid has been loaned from Montrose and midfielder Jack McKenzie – who scored as a trialist in Monday’s 3-2 loss to Wick Academy – has also signed.

Manager Dean Donaldson is looking for their first win since October.

He said: “The signings will definitely add to the competition in the squad and help us.

“We have been creating chances but we’re struggling to keep the ball out of our own net.

“I watched the goals from the Wick game and it’s basic stuff that’s letting us down.

“We need to cut those things out, I felt we matched Wick and deserved a draw.

“But we’re not taking chances and we’re giving up too many chances at the other end.

“When you’re conceding two or three goals it makes it difficult to get something from the game.

“But we were missing three central defenders against Wick which doesn’t help our situation.

“Against any of the top teams we expect a difficult game.

“But we also hope that we can put our own stamp on things.”

News from around the Highland League

Elsewhere, the clash between table toppers Fraserburgh and third-placed Buckie Thistle at Bellslea was postponed because of Covid-19 cases.

Clachnacuddin v Lossiemouth at Grant Street Park was also called off the same reason as was Huntly v Deveronvale at Christie Park.