Ewan Loudon hopes Brechin City can celebrate at the end of the season

By Callum Law
January 26, 2022, 6:00 am
Ewan Loudon scored twice for Brechin in their win over Brora Rangers
Ewan Loudon scored twice for Brechin in their win over Brora Rangers

Ewan Loudon had plenty to celebrate after a match-winning brace for Brechin City against Brora Rangers.

But the attacker hopes the Hedgemen will be celebrating come the end of the season.

Loudon has come to the fore in the last couple of weeks to keep Brechin in the Breedon Highland League title race.

The 18-year-old scored and won a penalty as a substitute in a 4-0 win against Fort William on January 15, before his brace against the Cattachs at the weekend.

He has just enjoyed the Highland League experience after signing for the Angus club last summer and is pleased they are still in the mix at the top end of the table.

Brechin are third, six points behind leaders Fraserburgh having played a game more.

Loudon said: “I’m still young and I’m just enjoying playing. Any minutes I get on the pitch I try to make the most of them.

“I was at St Johnstone since I was eight, but in the summer I was let go.

“After a couple of weeks on trial with Brechin, I signed and everyone has been great with me and I’ve really enjoyed my time at the club.

“Hopefully we’ll enjoy it even more between now and the end of the season.

“Every game for us is a cup final and if we can win every game we’ll give ourselves the best chance possible to be up there winning the league.”

‘A great feeling’

Reflecting on his strikes to defeat Brora, Loudon added: “The first goal Garry (Wood) played it into me and I got it out of my feet and had a shot and thankfully it went in the bottom corner.

“For the second, I picked up at the edge of the box and a few boys made runs and it opened up for me.

“I hit it and it went in and it was a great feeling.”

  • Meanwhile, defender Luc Bollan has left Brechin to join Junior club Dundee North End. The 21-year-old former Aberdeen and Peterhead player has spent the last 18 months at Glebe Park.

