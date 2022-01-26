Shinty: Kinlochshiel miss out on double signing from Glasgow Mid Argyll ahead of new season

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Tulloch Homes Camanachd Cup holders Kinlochshiel have missed out in their expected swoop for Glasgow Mid Argyll duo Oliver MacRae and Jonathan MacAskill.

Both had indicated their willingness to return to the Wester Ross club following Shiel’s historic season, but they have now opted to for Mid Argyll’s Premiership comeback season.

Their decision is a boost for ex-Lovat boss Alan MacRae, the new Mid Argyll manager, and a major disappointment for Shiel.

Johnston Gill, the Kinlochshiel manager, revealed: “We were expecting the lads back for the new campaign, which would have significantly strengthened our squad.

“But they’ll now be staying with Glasgow and we wish them well.

“It leaves us with a tighter pool, but we’ve youngsters Archie MacRae and Arran Jack, who figured in our MacTavish Cup win, who’ll come in to the first team reckoning.

“In addition, Ally Nixon, who missed the Camanachd final with a hamstring problem which bothered him all season, is fully fit and looking good in pre-season training, so he’s like a new signing.”

International defender Donald Nixon, Ally’s brother, will skipper the Reds as they bid to build on a double trophy campaign.

Gill announced Shiel will have a first team v second team friendly on February 5, followed by away pre-season games at Beauly (12th), Inverness (19th) and Skye (26th).

Newtonmore look to end boss wait, while Kyles sign up MacFadyen

Newtonmore’s long wait for a new team boss to succeed Orston Gardner could be over later this week. A rearranged AGM has been fixed after the previous one failed to make an appointment.

Kyles Athletic, meanwhile, have signed their former player Martin MacFadyen, who plays midfield or up front.

A student in Glasgow, Martin dropped out of the game for a couple of years to focus on his studies, but manager Robert Baxter disclosed: “I’ve held talks with Martin and he’s willing to rejoin us, which we’re delighted about.”

Talented young defender George Thomson, who missed the MacAulay Cup final last August due to a leg break is still recuperating and is likely to miss the first couple of months of the new season.