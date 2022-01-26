Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Shinty: Kinlochshiel miss out on double signing from Glasgow Mid Argyll ahead of new season

By Bill McAllister
January 26, 2022, 6:00 am
Kinlochshiel manager Johnston Gill (left) had hoped to make a double signing swoop.
Kinlochshiel manager Johnston Gill (left) had hoped to make a double signing swoop.

Tulloch Homes Camanachd Cup holders Kinlochshiel have missed out in their expected swoop for Glasgow Mid Argyll duo Oliver MacRae and Jonathan MacAskill.

Both had indicated their willingness to return to the Wester Ross club following Shiel’s historic season, but they have now opted to for Mid Argyll’s Premiership comeback season.

Their decision is a boost for ex-Lovat boss Alan MacRae, the new Mid Argyll manager, and a major disappointment for Shiel.

Johnston Gill, the Kinlochshiel manager, revealed: “We were expecting the lads back for the new campaign, which would have significantly strengthened our squad.

“But they’ll now be staying with Glasgow and we wish them well.

“It leaves us with a tighter pool, but we’ve youngsters Archie MacRae and Arran Jack, who figured in our MacTavish Cup win, who’ll come in to the first team reckoning.

“In addition, Ally Nixon, who missed the Camanachd final with a hamstring problem which bothered him all season, is fully fit and looking good in pre-season training, so he’s like a new signing.”

International defender Donald Nixon, Ally’s brother, will skipper the Reds as they bid to build on a double trophy campaign.

Gill announced Shiel will have a first team v second team friendly on February 5, followed by away pre-season games at Beauly (12th), Inverness (19th) and Skye (26th).

Newtonmore look to end boss wait, while Kyles sign up MacFadyen

Newtonmore’s long wait for a new team boss to succeed Orston Gardner could be over later this week. A rearranged AGM has been fixed after the previous one failed to make an appointment.

Kyles Athletic, meanwhile, have signed their former player Martin MacFadyen, who plays midfield or up front.

A student in Glasgow, Martin dropped out of the game for a couple of years to focus on his studies, but manager Robert Baxter disclosed: “I’ve held talks with Martin and he’s willing to rejoin us, which we’re delighted about.”

Talented young defender George Thomson, who missed the MacAulay Cup final last August due to a leg break is still recuperating and is likely to miss the first couple of months of the new season.

