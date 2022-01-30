Highland League: Dates confirmed for rescheduled fixtures

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The Breedon Highland League have announced new dates for several rescheduled matches.

Three matches will take place on Wednesday February 9 with Brora Rangers hosting Fort William, Fraserburgh meeting Buckie Thistle at Bellslea and Turriff United welcoming Inverurie Locos to The Haughs.

On the following Wednesday (February 16) Fort William will face Keith at Kynoch Park.

Formartine United will meet Fraserburgh on Tuesday March 1, while five games are scheduled for Wednesday March 2, including Buckie Thistle v Brora.

Fort William will meet Nairn County at Nairn’s Station Park, Huntly will host Clach, Brechin travel to Keith and Rothes welcome Inverurie Locos.

Wednesday February 9

Brora Rangers v Fort William

Fraserburgh v Buckie Thistle

Turriff United v Inveruruie Loco Works

Wednesday February 16

Fort William v Keith at Kynoch Park, Keith

Tuesday March 1

Formartine United v Fraserburgh

Wednesday March 2

Buckie Thistle v Brora Rangers

Fort William v Nairn County at Station Park,

Nairn Huntly v Clachnacuddin

Keith v Brechin City

Rothes v Inverurie Loco Works