Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Highland League: Dates confirmed for rescheduled fixtures

By Danny Law
January 30, 2022, 5:36 pm
Formartine will meet Fraserburgh on March 1.
Formartine will meet Fraserburgh on March 1.

The Breedon Highland League have announced new dates for several rescheduled matches.

Three matches will take place on Wednesday February 9 with Brora Rangers hosting Fort William, Fraserburgh meeting Buckie Thistle at Bellslea and Turriff United welcoming Inverurie Locos to The Haughs.

On the following Wednesday (February 16) Fort William will face Keith at Kynoch Park.

Formartine United will meet Fraserburgh on Tuesday March 1, while five games are scheduled for Wednesday March 2, including Buckie Thistle v Brora.

Fort William will meet Nairn County at Nairn’s Station Park, Huntly will host Clach, Brechin travel to Keith and Rothes welcome Inverurie Locos.

Wednesday February 9 

Brora Rangers v Fort William

Fraserburgh v Buckie Thistle

Turriff United v Inveruruie Loco Works

Wednesday February 16

Fort William v Keith  at Kynoch Park, Keith

Tuesday March 1

Formartine United v Fraserburgh

Wednesday March 2

Buckie Thistle v Brora Rangers

Fort William v Nairn County  at Station Park,

Nairn Huntly v Clachnacuddin

Keith v Brechin City

Rothes v Inverurie Loco Works

 

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal