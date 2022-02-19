Inverurie Locos seeking strong finish to season starting against Brechin

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Inverurie Locos manager Richard Hastings hasn’t set any targets for where he wants to finish in the Breedon Highland League.

The fourth-placed Railwaymen take on fifth-placed Brechin at Glebe Park, although the game is subject to a pitch inspection this morning because of Storm Eunice.

Locos are five points off the summit of the Highland League but have played two games more than Buckie Thistle and Brora Rangers and three more than Fraserburgh.

Looking towards the run-in Hastings said: “Our main thing is to try to win every single game that’s left, put up a marker and see what happens elsewhere.

“Obviously at the top it’s out of our hands, results have dictated that. All we can do is put points on the board and see what happens.

“I do think there will be more surprises in the run-in than there have been up to now.

“Regardless of where we are in the table I want us to be a team that the opposition don’t look forward to playing us.”

City still progressing

Brechin are six points off the top and although they’re not in the position they wanted to be at this stage, manager Andy Kirk believes the Hedgemen have made progress this term.

He added: “There hasn’t been much margin error at any point in the season.

“As much as we would love to be up there at the top of the league, it is still mathematically possible (to win the league), and as a club we’ve had a total rebuild on and off the pitch.

“There’s a job to be done at Brechin and we feel we’re on track. If we can get success quickly along those lines then it’s fantastic, but we know there’s a lot of work to do.”