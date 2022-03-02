Buckie’s Andy MacAskill expects Inverurie backlash in League Cup rematch

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Buckie’s Andy MacAskill expects Inverurie backlash in League Cup rematch

By Callum Law
March 2, 2022, 6:00 am
Buckie's Andy MacAskill is hoping they can make it back-to-back wins against Inverurie Locos
Buckie's Andy MacAskill is hoping they can make it back-to-back wins against Inverurie Locos

Buckie Thistle’s Andrew MacAskill is bracing himself for an Inverurie Locos backlash as the sides meet again in the GPH Builders Merchants Highland League Cup.

The Jags defeated the Railwaymen 5-1 in the Breedon Highland League at Harlaw Park on Saturday.

That result moved Buckie to within a point of Fraserburgh at the top of the table.

But, ahead of the rematch at Victoria Park in the quarter final of the League Cup, MacAskill is taking nothing for granted.

The 29-year-old midfielder said: “They’re a good team and we were clinical on Saturday and we expect a response from Inverurie.

“They have been at the top end of the league their entire time in the Highland League.

“They have a lot of quality and will be motivated and we need to match that intensity.

“I’ve been at Buckie for almost four years and we haven’t won anything, which isn’t really good enough.

“The cup is a good opportunity to try to end that.

“We’re not in a position to prioritise things here or there – we just want to win every single game.

“We feel we’ve got a bit of unfinished business in the cup – we let ourselves down in the final against Rothes (a 2-1 defeat in October 2020).

“This group of players is really motivated and, whether it’s in the cup or the league, we want to try to win something.”

Locos look to respond

Inverurie manager Richard Hastings is relishing the opportunity to try to avenge their defeat at the weekend.

The winner of this tie will be away to Forres Mechanics or Clachnacuddin in the semi-finals.

Hastings added: “The only good thing is we’re playing them again, I don’t shy away from that.

“I don’t say: ‘oh no, we’ve been beaten 5-1 and we’ve got them again.’

“It’s a chance to go and react to what was a poor performance.

“It’s a huge opportunity for the club. We must forget about Saturday in terms of the score, but take stuff from it.

Richard Hastings is looking for an improvement from his Inverurie players against Buckie

“We’ve seen the draw and and on paper in terms of league positions we look at the draw and you could say it’s favourable.

“There’s a huge opportunity to get through and potentially get through to the final.

“There’s everything to play for and we need to dust ourselves down and go again.”

