Juniors Banks o’ Dee look to clinch North Superleague title and secure Highland League play-off place, says co-boss Jamie Watt

Banks o’ Dee co-boss Jamie Watt says his players are reveling in the chance to make even more history as they are only point away from securing the McBookie.com North Superleague title.

The Spain Park side host Montrose Roselea this evening, only needing a draw to clinch the title and secure a place in the inaugural Highland League play-offs.

It would be their fifth consecutive championship, and with this season being the first year that Junior clubs can be promoted to the Highland League – the title comes with a greater reward.

Banks o’ Dee have already done the double this season, winning the Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup and the Aberdeenshire Shield, and co-boss Watt says his side are well aware they could make even more history.

He said: “It isn’t just any other game, but the chance is there to win a league title, which is an amazing achievement.

“The players know it’s a big deal for the club and for them – not a lot of people win the league – and this year it comes with the carrot of the Highland League, so that’s been something else to work for this season.

“Already this season with the two cup wins, it has been phenomenal and I let them know the history they have made with that.

“They have the chance to go make more history with this league title.

“I’m fortunate to be leading this lot, there’s so much pride in what we’ve done as a management team and as a squad.”

Watt believes winning the title with five games to spare would be just reward for their hard work this year and seasons past, having not lost a league game in three years.

He added: “To go season after season, when every team you play it’s like they’re playing a cup final against you, it’s not an easy thing to do and go out and win.

“It showed on Saturday when we were struggling at Colony Park, but sometimes you play great football and sometimes you just have to dig it out.

“It’s a really hard thing to keep going and winning – we’re at 20 games this season and have only drawn once.

“We’ve always got to be on top of our game and each game brings a different challenge, but to be only one point away, it’s been a great effort from everyone.”

Facing an old friend

Against Montrose Roselea, Watt will come up against friend and former Cove teammate Eric Watson, the boss of the Angus Junior side.

In the reverse fixture, Banks o’ Dee claimed all three points with a 6-1 win, but Watt reckons his old friend’s side will be out ruin the occasion at Spain Park.

He said: “If there is one thing I know, it’s how he runs his team. They’re hard to beat and the last thing Eric will want is for his side to lose the league to us.

“He will have them well up for it. I’m under no illusions that they will come trying to spoil the party.

“But it’s on our surface and we have really made it a fortress – not many teams come here and manage to live with us.

“If we perform like I know we can, we should get the job done on the night.”