Ross Jack hopes Rothes aren’t rusty in Highland League Cup defence against Fraserburgh

Ross Jack hopes Rothes’ GPH Builders Merchants Highland League Cup defence won’t be hindered by rustiness.

The Speysiders face Fraserburgh at Mackessack Park in a quarter-final tie that has been twice postponed.

In 2022 Rothes have only been able to play three games with their last outing on February 12.

Manager Jack hopes a lack of sharpness won’t count against them.

He said: “Hopefully there isn’t rustiness, the players are raring to go and it’s our cup to defend.

“It’s a big ask, but we’re at home and we’ve got to use every advantage we can and try to take the game to Fraserburgh.

“There’s nothing like playing games to keep the boys sharp and we don’t really know how that might impact us.

“But we’re doing everything we can to try to replicate that in training.

“The boys have been great pushing themselves on and there’s been no lack of effort in the group.

“It can be easy to switch off when games are being postponed, but there’s been none of that.”

Rothes won their first silverware since 1979 when they lifted the League Cup in October 2020 and they followed that up by winning the North of Scotland Cup this season.

Jack added: “It’s only natural you want to go and do it again, it’s why you play the game.

“This group has enjoyed the success we’ve had in the cups and they want to keep it going.

“But there’s nothing taken for granted, we need to make sure we’re up for the fight.

“The Broch will be hurting after Saturday and they’ll be right up for it and will fight for everything.”

Wayne Mackintosh and Gary Kerr are both missing, while Greg Morrison and Ben Johnstone are major doubts.

League isn’t Broch’s only focus

Fraserburgh were held to a 1-1 draw by Turriff United on Saturday.

But manager Mark Cowie’s focus isn’t solely on the league, he is determined to compete on as many fronts as possible.

And after relinquishing their grip on the Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup and Morrison Motors (Turriff) Aberdeenshire Shield he wants to lead the Broch to a first League Cup triumph since 2006.

Cowie said: “Every competition we enter we want to win and that applies from youth all the way to the league and the League Cup.

“There’s different ways of doing that and different elements to it, but the bottom line is that you want to win.

“We fell short in the two Aberdeenshire competitions, we were beaten in the two games by the better team on the night.

“That was disappointing, but we’ve done well in those competitions over the years.

“We haven’t won the League Cup since 2006 and losing in the final (in 2018) is still raw in the memory.

“This season there is an opportunity, but we can talk as much as we want about wanting to do things the job has to be done on the park.

“We know how hard it will be against Rothes, we know their strengths and we have to be ready for that and try to pose them a question or two.”

Ross Aitken is cup-tied and Ryan Cowie is doubtful but Jamie Beagrie and Lewis Davidson return for Fraserburgh.

The winner of the tie will be at home to Brora Rangers a week on Saturday.