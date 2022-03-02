Ross Jack hopes Rothes aren’t rusty in Highland League Cup defence against Fraserburgh

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Ross Jack hopes Rothes aren’t rusty in Highland League Cup defence against Fraserburgh

By Callum Law
March 2, 2022, 6:00 am
Rothes manager Ross Jack expects a difficult tie against Fraserburgh
Rothes manager Ross Jack expects a difficult tie against Fraserburgh

Ross Jack hopes Rothes’ GPH Builders Merchants Highland League Cup defence won’t be hindered by rustiness.

The Speysiders face Fraserburgh at Mackessack Park in a quarter-final tie that has been twice postponed.

In 2022 Rothes have only been able to play three games with their last outing on February 12.

Manager Jack hopes a lack of sharpness won’t count against them.

He said: “Hopefully there isn’t rustiness, the players are raring to go and it’s our cup to defend.

“It’s a big ask, but we’re at home and we’ve got to use every advantage we can and try to take the game to Fraserburgh.

“There’s nothing like playing games to keep the boys sharp and we don’t really know how that might impact us.

“But we’re doing everything we can to try to replicate that in training.

“The boys have been great pushing themselves on and there’s been no lack of effort in the group.

“It can be easy to switch off when games are being postponed, but there’s been none of that.”

Rothes won their first silverware since 1979 when they lifted the League Cup in October 2020 and they followed that up by winning the North of Scotland Cup this season.

Jack added: “It’s only natural you want to go and do it again, it’s why you play the game.

“This group has enjoyed the success we’ve had in the cups and they want to keep it going.

“But there’s nothing taken for granted, we need to make sure we’re up for the fight.

“The Broch will be hurting after Saturday and they’ll be right up for it and will fight for everything.”

Wayne Mackintosh and Gary Kerr are both missing, while Greg Morrison and Ben Johnstone are major doubts.

League isn’t Broch’s only focus

Fraserburgh were held to a 1-1 draw by Turriff United on Saturday.

But manager Mark Cowie’s focus isn’t solely on the league, he is determined to compete on as many fronts as possible.

And after relinquishing their grip on the Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup and Morrison Motors (Turriff) Aberdeenshire Shield he wants to lead the Broch to a first League Cup triumph since 2006.

Cowie said: “Every competition we enter we want to win and that applies from youth all the way to the league and the League Cup.

“There’s different ways of doing that and different elements to it, but the bottom line is that you want to win.

“We fell short in the two Aberdeenshire competitions, we were beaten in the two games by the better team on the night.

Fraserburgh manager Mark Cowie

“That was disappointing, but we’ve done well in those competitions over the years.

“We haven’t won the League Cup since 2006 and losing in the final (in 2018) is still raw in the memory.

“This season there is an opportunity, but we can talk as much as we want about wanting to do things the job has to be done on the park.

“We know how hard it will be against Rothes, we know their strengths and we have to be ready for that and try to pose them a question or two.”

Ross Aitken is cup-tied and Ryan Cowie is doubtful but Jamie Beagrie and Lewis Davidson return for Fraserburgh.

The winner of the tie will be at home to Brora Rangers a week on Saturday.

