‘It’s the minimum we could do’ – Richard Hastings backs Inverurie Locos away-kit call to support Ukraine

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football Highland League

‘It’s the minimum we could do’ – Richard Hastings backs Inverurie Locos away-kit call to support Ukraine

By Jamie Durent
March 16, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: March 16, 2022, 11:56 am
Inverurie Locos manager Richard Hastings
Inverurie Locos manager Richard Hastings

Inverurie Locos boss Richard Hastings says it is the logical decision for the club to wear its blue and yellow away kit for the rest of the season in solidarity with Ukraine.

Locos stated on Monday they would be wearing their away colours, which are the same as the Ukrainian flag, for all remaining games, instead of their traditional red-and-black stripes.

Ukraine was invaded by Russian forces at the end of last month and the images of devastation emerging from the country have prompted outpourings of grief and support.

Locos face Huntly on Saturday, who play in black and gold, and their other fixtures are against Brechin City, Fort William, Wick Academy, Rothes and Strathspey.

“I guess it was a no-brainer, when you look at the colours of our away kit,” said Hastings. “It’s great for the club to do that and show support for Ukraine.

“There’s good reasons behind it and I fully back the idea. I think we’re good in terms of who we face and colour clashes; we may need Huntly to help us out this weekend.

“But the fact they are our natural colours make it an easy one to do. It’s the bare minimum we can do.”

Solidarity with former Ukrainian team-mate and player-manager

The Locos chief also has great sympathy for Sergei Baltacha, the former St Johnstone defender and Inverness Caledonian manager who was born in the now-besieged city of Mariupol in Ukraine and spoke movingly of his feelings on the invasion.

Baltacha started his career at Dynamo Kyiv and also played for Ipswich Town, before moving to Scottish football with St Johnstone.

He joined Inverness Caledonian in 1993 as player-manager and continued in the role through their merger with Inverness Thistle when they joined the Scottish leagues as Caledonian Thistle in 1994.

Photo of Sergei Baltacha wearing a black jacket
Sergei Baltacha. Photo by Ppauk/Shutterstock (9222930c)

The Ukrainian brought Hastings to Caledonian Thistle from Nairn County as a teenager and the two had a season as team-mates before Baltacha, who played more than 40 times for the Soviet Union, stepped down in 1995.

“He was my very first manager and I managed to play alongside him,” said Hastings, who took over at Locos last year. “I was reading one of his articles and it’s clearly a tough time for him.

“I only knew him from Inverness but I think everyone says he was ahead of his time. He tried a different formation and style that had not been seen in Scotland. He’s a great guy and a great manager.

“He’s obviously suffering at the moment and he did pop into my mind with everything that’s happened. You do wonder how he’s getting on.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]