Killer touch counts for Clach as Lilywhites score victory at Strathspey Thistle

By Paul Chalk
March 16, 2022, 9:56 pm Updated: March 16, 2022, 9:58 pm
Clach manager Jordan MacDonald saw his side earn the win at Strathspey.
Clach displayed their killer touch when it mattered to secure an impressive 4-2 Highland League victory at Strathspey Thistle.

A goal in each half from Robbie Thompson and a James Anderson header put the visitors in control.

Goals from Andrew Skinner and Jake Thomson got Jags on the scoresheet either side on Connor Bunce adding a fourth for Clach.

It’s a result which lifted the Lilywhites in 11th spot, with the hosts remaining second-bottom but still 10 points clear of Fort William.

The Grantown Jags went into this contest on the back of a 2-1 weekend win against Turriff United, their first victory since October.

Clach were looking to hit back from their 2-0 defeat at home to Rothes.

These teams met twice within five days at Grant Street Park last August, with Clach winning the league game 2-1 and Strathspey responding with a 4-0 North of Scotland Cup victory.

Hours ahead of kick-off, the Merkinchers announced young midfielders Lewis Mackenzie and Riley Mackenzie has signed three-year deals.

After a bright opening from both sides, Strathspey threatened first when Craig MacKenzie’s low drive flashed past the right post.

A mistake at the back then allowed Thistle’s Andrew Skinner to attack. He passed into the danger area for James Fraser, who was gutted to have drilled over from close range.

A defensive error then let Clach in and Lewis MacKenzie’s low shot was not far off the mark.

Clach made the breakthrough on 35 minutes when Callum Black advanced down the left, clipped the ball into the box and on-loan ICT starlet Thompson directed his header past Robert Donaldson.

The Inverness side almost swiftly doubled their lead when Ali Gillies rattled the crossbar with a superb 25-yard free-kick.

The Jags appealed for a penalty just after the break, claiming for a handball, while from the counter-attack, Clach wanted the same from referee Billy Baxter after Lewis MacKenzie went down.

However, Clach made it 2-0 moments later when Anderson pounced to head home at the back post from another tempting Black cross.

Strathspey almost pulled one back when Kris Duncan was denied by keeper Martin MacKinnon as he met a delivery from Jack Davidson.

They were made to pay on 64 minutes when Thompson slotted home a third from another neat move.

Thistle got on the scoresheet when a low free-kick from Skinner beat MacKinnon at his right post before Bunce arrived in the ideal spot to net another for Clach.

There was still time for another as sub Jake Thomson bundled home a second for the hosts late on.

