Fraserburgh’s Grant Campbell ready to ‘find a way’ against Wick

By Callum Law
March 26, 2022, 6:00 am
Fraserburgh midfielder Grant Campbell is ready for their clash with Wick Academy

Grant Campbell has called on Fraserburgh to keep finding a way to win as the Breedon Highland League title race reaches the closing stages.

The Broch sit a point clear of Buckie Thistle with five games remaining and face Wick Academy at Bellslea.

After drawing with Turriff United last month Fraserburgh have won five successive league games without losing a goal which means their destiny is still in their own hands.

Midfielder Campbell – who previously played for opponents Wick – said: “We have shown a lot of control since the draw against Turriff.

“We faced a lot of accusations that we are this or that, but our form has been impressive I would say.

“We feel confident, but the trouble with football is that every game we turn up to is 0-0. We have got to start again, and find another way to win another game.

“We found a way to win the game on Wednesday which is good. To be fair to Buckie they have kept pressure on for months now.

“We just need to go again and find another way to win another game of football.

“I obviously know a lot about Wick, being from there. I know we will have to be at it.”

Title race Academic for Wick

Although much of the focus is on the title race, Wick player-manager Gary Manson is, understandably, only interested in what the Scorries do.

He added: “It’s natural people talk about the title race, but I couldn’t care less who wins the title.

Wick Academy player-manager Gary Manson

“We just go into every game and try to win whether it’s Fraserburgh, Buckie or any other team, it doesn’t matter to us.

“Bellslea is a tough place to at any time, but they’re in a title race and their tails will be up so it’s going to be very difficult.”

