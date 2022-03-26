Watch: Award-winning Aberdeen make-up artist shares her tricks of the trade

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Watch: Award-winning Aberdeen make-up artist shares her tricks of the trade

By Rosemary Lowne
March 26, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: March 26, 2022, 10:28 am
Make-up maestro: Bekah Cran works her magic on model Rhianna Davidson. Picture by Kath Flannery.
Make-up maestro: Bekah Cran works her magic on model Rhianna Davidson. Picture by Kath Flannery.

Forever nicking make-up out of her mum’s handbag as a child, Bekah Cran was destined to have a brush with success in the future.

In fact Bekah was so “obsessed” with make-up that she would get up two hours before high school to practice her make-up techniques.

That childhood obsession has paid off beautifully as the 22-year-old from Aberdeen has been recognised as one of Scotland’s best freelance make-up specialists of the year.

Hard work pays off: Bekah Cran won a prestigious national award which recognises her exceptional skill as a make-up artist. Picture by Kath Flannery.

“To get highly commended at the Scottish Hair and Beauty Awards was amazing,” said Bekah.

Left school at 16

Swapping paint brushes for powder brushes, Bekah left school at 16 to follow her dreams of becoming a make-up artist.

“None of my friends left school in fourth year, all of them stayed on as they wanted to be teachers and doctors but all I wanted to do was become a make-up artist,” said Bekah.

Going to great lengths: Bekah has put everything into building up a successful make-up business.<br />Picture by Kath Flannery.

Make-up masterclasses

After completing the Level 2 Beauty course at North East Scotland College in Aberdeen, Bekah went on to learn from some of the best make-up maestros in the business.

“At the time, the college course was focused more on waxing and massage but I stuck it out,” said Bekah.

“After college, I then went and did one-to-one make-up lessons with other make-up artists and that’s how I think I learned the best.

Magic touch: Bekah does make-up for all events including weddings, graduations and birthday parties.<br />Picture by Kath Flannery.

“I would just book an afternoon with them and it would just be me, my model and the make-up artist and they would do one half of the face and I would do the other.

“That’s actually what I do now, I teach other people to do make-up as well.”

Video

Word soon spread about Bekah’s magic touch when it comes to everything from mascara and eye liner to foundation and blusher.

“I used to just post photos online of myself when I was doing my own make-up and this girl who was a couple of years older than me in school messaged me asking if I could do her make-up for her and her three friends for a night out.

“Because I was starting out, I didn’t charge them or anything but they all gave me £20 each and they said they loved it and that I should start doing it.

“So that gave me the confidence to set up my own business.”

Strong foundation

Just like the foundation she uses, Bekah’s business – Bekah Cran Makeup Artist – certainly has staying power as she now has over 4,000 followers on her Instagram page and clients far and wide.

And it’s not only make-up for nights out that Bekah specialises in, she also brings her magic touch to weddings, photoshoots, graduations, ladies days and even meals and birthday parties.

Make-up goals: Bekah can turn her hand to any style of make-up from full on glam to natural make-up.<br />Picture by Kath Flannery.

“I absolutely love doing weddings,” said Bekah.

“I used to get really stressed when I first started as I know myself, I would want everything to be absolutely perfect but because I’ve been doing it for so long now, I’m more relaxed.

“I just know to listen to them and constantly tell them not to be scared to ask me if they want anything changed.”

People person

One of the best parts of the job for Bekah is getting to know her clients.

“I could talk for Scotland,” she said.

“I do make friends with all my clients and that’s one thing I really love.”

Using make-up as a way to help bring out the best in people is another part of the job Bekah adores.

Photo finish: Make-up artist Bekah Cran puts the final touches on model Rhianna Davidson. Picture by Kath Flannery.

“See when people say they love their make-up it just makes my day and it makes their day,” said Bekah.

With her ability to turn her hand to any style of make-up, Bekah is very much in demand.

“I can do any make-up style clients would like, ” said Bekah.

“I would say my make-up is more full-on and full glam and I think a lot of people do come to me for that but I can also do natural make-up too, whatever they would like.”

Favourite make-up products

Unlike others in the industry, Bekah is more than happy to share some of her favourite make-up products and tricks of the trade.

“I use Charlotte Tilbury the flawless filter on almost every single person, it’s so good especially for brides,” said Bekah.

“Before I put that on I would almost always use the Bobbi Brown face base as well.

Flawless finish: Bekah swears by Charlotte Tilbury products.<br />Picture by Kath Flannery.

“I think what brushes you use make a difference so my favourite make-up brushes would be P.Louise brushes or brushes from Peaches and Cream.

“My two favourite lipstick are Peachstock from Mac and also a lipstick from Vieve which is also called Vieve, they’re the most popular lipsticks I have.

“I go through a crazy amount of them.”

Hints and tips: Bekah is happy to share some of her favourite products.<br />Picture by Kath Flannery.

£500 a month on make-up

Other products Bekah can’t get enough of include a L’Oréal blush called Life’s a Peach and the Benefit’s They’re Real mascara.

Constantly re-investing her business, Bekah spends £500 on average a month on beauty products to use on her clients.

This year Bekah hopes to share more make-up tips through master classes.

Lip service: Bekah love of lipstick is clear by her collection.<br />Picture by Kath Flannery.

For more information, take a look at Bekah’s Instagram page @bekahcranmakeup

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

