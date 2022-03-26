Watch: Award-winning Aberdeen make-up artist shares her tricks of the trade

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Forever nicking make-up out of her mum’s handbag as a child, Bekah Cran was destined to have a brush with success in the future.

In fact Bekah was so “obsessed” with make-up that she would get up two hours before high school to practice her make-up techniques.

That childhood obsession has paid off beautifully as the 22-year-old from Aberdeen has been recognised as one of Scotland’s best freelance make-up specialists of the year.

“To get highly commended at the Scottish Hair and Beauty Awards was amazing,” said Bekah.

Left school at 16

Swapping paint brushes for powder brushes, Bekah left school at 16 to follow her dreams of becoming a make-up artist.

“None of my friends left school in fourth year, all of them stayed on as they wanted to be teachers and doctors but all I wanted to do was become a make-up artist,” said Bekah.

Make-up masterclasses

After completing the Level 2 Beauty course at North East Scotland College in Aberdeen, Bekah went on to learn from some of the best make-up maestros in the business.

“At the time, the college course was focused more on waxing and massage but I stuck it out,” said Bekah.

“After college, I then went and did one-to-one make-up lessons with other make-up artists and that’s how I think I learned the best.

“I would just book an afternoon with them and it would just be me, my model and the make-up artist and they would do one half of the face and I would do the other.

“That’s actually what I do now, I teach other people to do make-up as well.”

Video

Word soon spread about Bekah’s magic touch when it comes to everything from mascara and eye liner to foundation and blusher.

“I used to just post photos online of myself when I was doing my own make-up and this girl who was a couple of years older than me in school messaged me asking if I could do her make-up for her and her three friends for a night out.

“Because I was starting out, I didn’t charge them or anything but they all gave me £20 each and they said they loved it and that I should start doing it.

“So that gave me the confidence to set up my own business.”

Strong foundation

Just like the foundation she uses, Bekah’s business – Bekah Cran Makeup Artist – certainly has staying power as she now has over 4,000 followers on her Instagram page and clients far and wide.

And it’s not only make-up for nights out that Bekah specialises in, she also brings her magic touch to weddings, photoshoots, graduations, ladies days and even meals and birthday parties.

“I absolutely love doing weddings,” said Bekah.

“I used to get really stressed when I first started as I know myself, I would want everything to be absolutely perfect but because I’ve been doing it for so long now, I’m more relaxed.

“I just know to listen to them and constantly tell them not to be scared to ask me if they want anything changed.”

People person

One of the best parts of the job for Bekah is getting to know her clients.

“I could talk for Scotland,” she said.

“I do make friends with all my clients and that’s one thing I really love.”

Using make-up as a way to help bring out the best in people is another part of the job Bekah adores.

“See when people say they love their make-up it just makes my day and it makes their day,” said Bekah.

With her ability to turn her hand to any style of make-up, Bekah is very much in demand.

“I can do any make-up style clients would like, ” said Bekah.

“I would say my make-up is more full-on and full glam and I think a lot of people do come to me for that but I can also do natural make-up too, whatever they would like.”

Favourite make-up products

Unlike others in the industry, Bekah is more than happy to share some of her favourite make-up products and tricks of the trade.

“I use Charlotte Tilbury the flawless filter on almost every single person, it’s so good especially for brides,” said Bekah.

“Before I put that on I would almost always use the Bobbi Brown face base as well.

“I think what brushes you use make a difference so my favourite make-up brushes would be P.Louise brushes or brushes from Peaches and Cream.

“My two favourite lipstick are Peachstock from Mac and also a lipstick from Vieve which is also called Vieve, they’re the most popular lipsticks I have.

“I go through a crazy amount of them.”

£500 a month on make-up

Other products Bekah can’t get enough of include a L’Oréal blush called Life’s a Peach and the Benefit’s They’re Real mascara.

Constantly re-investing her business, Bekah spends £500 on average a month on beauty products to use on her clients.

This year Bekah hopes to share more make-up tips through master classes.

For more information, take a look at Bekah’s Instagram page @bekahcranmakeup