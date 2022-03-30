Strathspey praised by Fraserburgh boss Mark Cowie after the Broch’s crucial 4-2 win in Grantown

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Fraserburgh boss Mark Cowie praised his players for keeping their cool in the snow to hit back for a vital 4-2 victory at Strathspey Thistle.

With Buckie’s incredible winning run reaching 22 thanks to a victory at Forres, it keeps the Breedon Highland League-leading Broch one point in front with three fixtures left.

The Jags marched into a shock lead through Dylan Lawrence, but a late first half flourish saw the visitors go in to the break in front through goals from top-scorer Scott Barbour and his fellow forward Paul Campbell.

Logan Watt’s sublime finish made it three for the Broch after the interval and Barbour soon added another.

Jake Thomson headed the Strathy Jags back into the contest with 14 minutes to go and it sparked a final push, but Fraserburgh secured a well-earned win. Perhaps a priceless one?

Broch boss Cowie was full of praise for the Jags, who are second-bottom of the table, stressing this was a true test for his pace-setters.

He said: “Being honest, it has been a while since we’ve been troubled so much by a frontline.

“Strathspey caused us a lot of problems and deservedly went ahead. I saw the goal coming, but the good thing about our players is they didn’t panic.

“We had chances before they went 1-0 and chances after and it did look like one of those nights, but once we got the goals we were fine.

“In the second half, we got ourselves 4-1 in front, but, with the players Strathspey have got, they will always cause problems and they got another goal.

“But we had other chances as well and I think we deserved to win the game.”

When these sides met back in September, the Broch ran out 7-0 winners, but the hosts came into this contest fresh from a fine 3-2 weekend win at Rothes.

Mark Cowie.Before kick-off, volunteers were drafted in to clear the snow to make the Seafield Park pitch playable and the teams settled well from the off.

Although Strathspey started with no fear and plenty of confidence, a fine save from home keeper Robert Donaldson was required to deny Barbour on 10 minutes when he latched on to a neat Sean Butcher pass. Lawrence then beat keeper Joe Barbour to the ball to slot home the opener after Joe Cuthbert headed it on.

Paul Campbell was a scorer and a key figure in Broch’s midweek win.Wayward passing had been letting Fraserburgh down but two late first half goals turned the match in their favour.

Firstly, Barbour pounced in the box to crash home after Logan Watt’s shot broke his way.

Then, two minutes before the break, defender Campbell headed home from a Barbour cross to take a 2-1 lead into the dressing room.

A cracking high finish from Watt four minutes after the restart was superb after Campbell lined him up to make it 3-1.

Moments later, it was game-over as Barbour lobbed the ball into the net after Butcher headed it on to him.

The Jags’ continued efforts were rewarded when substitute Thomson was ideally-placed to plant a near post header into the net with 14 minutes left as the snow returned in force.

Jags boss Charlie Brown was proud of his team for giving their all against the front-runners.

He said: “We knew we could trouble Fraserburgh with the pace we’ve got in our side right now.

“We encouraged the boys at the start of the game to go at them, which we did and that was pleasing. The work-rate has been tremendous again.

“We got the goal and looked fairly comfortable. Then two crazy five-minute spells at the end of the first half and start of the second half has really cost us and that’s something we need to cut out.”

Fraserburgh face another away test on Saturday when they travel to Rothes.