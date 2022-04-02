Ross County stay in top-six contention after sparkling draw at home to Hearts

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Ross County’s hopes of finishing in the top half of the Premiership remain alive after impressive 1-1 draw at home to third-placed Hearts.

Allied with results elsewhere, it means the Staggies are in seventh position with one game to go before the split.

In an ultra-tight league and with a trip to Aberdeen next Saturday, County are just one point behind sixth-placed Hibs, who face Hearts in the Edinburgh derby at Tynecastle.

Defender Alex Iaocovitti gave the Staggies a deserved lead, which was cancelled out by Barrie McKay as half-time drew close.

McKay had missed a penalty when the scores were locked at 0-0 before County took control in a frantic first half.

Back in September, these teams served up a four-goal thriller in a 2-2 draw in Dingwall, while Hearts were 2-1 home winners on Boxing Day as new Covid restrictions kept fans shut out.

There was no such lack of noise this time as the visitors turned out in huge numbers and high volume to get right behind a side sure to finish third.

County, who had won four of their last seven fixtures, came into this one on the back of a 4-0 loss at Celtic Park prior to the international break.

Hearts racked up their fourth win in a five-game unbeaten run two weeks ago when they were 2-0 victors against Livingston.

The Staggies were without full-back Kayne Ramsay after his red card at Parkhead, so in came Jake Vokins, while Blair Spittal came in for the benched Joseph Hungbo. Randall took up the right-back berth, with Vokins on the left.

Robbie Neilson made two changes to his team as Alex Cochrane and Toby Sibbick came in for the injured Beni Baningime and Nathaniel Atkinson.

County fans with dreams of Europe

The Jail End fans had a message for their high-performing team before kick-off. The banners read out – ‘caravan or stable, we are able, see you in the Europa League’.

Former Staggies striker Liam Boyce was unlucky not to open the scoring early on when he slid in to meet an Aaron McEneff cross, but the ball stuck the ball of his foot and was cleared to safety.

County were asking questions too though and Jordan Tillson’s dipping effort had just a tad too much height to trouble Craig Gordon.

On 17 minutes, Hearts had a golden chance to take the lead when referee Gavin Duncan awarded a hotly-disputed spot-kick when Randall was deemed to have felled McKay in the box.

McKay took it himself, but Ross Laidlaw got down smartly to save it and his defenders raced in to ensure there would be no follow-up damage.

Laidlaw was active again moments later when he got down smartly to turn a smart low shot from McEneff around his left post, but the corner came to nothing.

County nearly got their noses in front when stand-in skipper Jack Baldwin’s header from a Spittal corner came off the right post and Harry Paton’s reactionary shot was deflected wide.

They kept the pressure on and Craig Halkett’s goal-line clearance denied Ross Callachan, who in the next attack was denied by a sliding challenge from Cochrane.

Iacovitti goal wiped up by McKay

The hosts had been knocking at the door and Iacovitti gave them the lead on 32 minutes when he connected with Spittal’s free-kick to crash the ball into the net.

What a lift that gave the Highlanders and they were almost 2-0 up soon after that as Regan Charles-Cook’s effort came back off the post when he connected with another Spittal assist.

It had been chance after chance either side of the ball as County were grasping control of this contest.

However, six minutes before the break it was 1-1 when impressive Mckay lashed a low shot past Laidlaw after Boyce’s shot was blocked. There was delight in the away stand as their side had survived the onslaught and responded.

Double Gordon save keeps it level

McKay was the first to threaten in the second half too when he had a pop from 25 yards, but it flew just beyond the right post for Hearts.

Scotland’s number one keeper Gordon showed his worth again just after pushing a fierce Spittal long-ranger on to the woodwork, before he rushed out to brilliantly block a Callachan effort.

Charles-Cook got a glimpse of goal with 15 minutes to go, but the Premiership’s top scorer was robbed of the chance to bag his 14th league goal of the season thanks to a great sliding challenge from Sibbick.

County striker Dominic Samuel thought he was going to grab the winner with five minutes remaining, but substitute’s low effort was pulled just too far right to hit the target.

So, the 1-1 draw means the race for the top six goes to the wire and County are contenders, which they deserve immense credit for given their 10-game winless start to the campaign.

HOW THEY LINED UP

ROSS COUNTY (4-2-3-1) – Laidlaw 7, Randall 6, Vokins 6, Baldwin 6, Harry Paton 6 (Samuel 65), Spittal 7, Callachan 6, Iacovitti 7, Charles-Cook 6 (Hungbo 79), Tillson 6, White 6. Subs not used: Munro (GK), Watson, Drysdale, Ben Paton, Wright, MacKinnon, MacLeman.

HEARTS (4-2-3-1) – Gordon 6, Kingsley 6, Haring 6, McEneff 7 (Ginnelly 63), Boyce 6 (Kirk 90), Halliday 6, Cochrane 6, McKay 7, Halkett 6, Simms 6 (Woodburn 63), Sibbick 6. Subs not used: Stewart (GK), Moore, Tait.

Referee- Gavin Duncan.

Attendance – 5210.

Man of the match – Alex Iacovitti.