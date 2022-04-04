Brora hit Turriff for magnificent seven; Lossiemouth edge out Nairn

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Brora hit Turriff for magnificent seven; Lossiemouth edge out Nairn

By Callum Law
April 4, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: April 4, 2022, 12:34 pm
Brora Rangers manager Craig Campbell was pleased with their victory against Turriff

Brora Rangers boss Craig Campbell was pleased to warm up for the GPH Builders Merchants Highland League Cup final with an emphatic victory against Turriff United.

The Cattachs triumphed 7-1 at the Haughs to remain fourth in the Breedon Highland League.

This weekend Brora will face Buckie Thistle in the final of the League Cup.

Campbell said: “I thought we were good in the first half, but became a little bit wasteful in the second half.

“But I’m delighted with the three points and with Andrew Macrae getting a hat-trick going forward to the Highland League Cup final.”

Brora blitzed Turriff in the first 45 minutes with Ali Sutherland firing them ahead before Andrew Macrae doubled the lead.

Colin Williamson and Martin Maclean then got in on the scoring act, before Macrae added a fifth before the interval.

After the break, Owen Kinsella pulled one back for United, but Jordan MacRae headed home Brora’s sixth before hitting the crossbar and Andrew Macrae completed his hat-trick late on.

Turriff manager Dean Donaldson said: “Being honest, we’ve always got one of those games in us at the moment.

“In the first half, I thought it was men against boys – we were chasing shadows.

“In the second half, I thought we were better, but Brora did make changes and rested some players.”

Coasters beat County

Lossiemouth manager Joe Russell was thrilled to defeat Nairn County 1-0 at Station Park.

Connor Macaulay’s left-footed finish from the edge of the box early in the second half was the difference between the sides as the Coasters recorded their eighth league win of the campaign.

Russell said: “It was a game of two halves. We were strong in the first half and should have scored a couple of goals.

“But Nairn came out all guns blazing in the second half and had more possession than we would have liked.

“However, they didn’t have many clear-cut chances and we managed to see the game out, which was really good.”

Lossiemouth manager Joe Russell.

For the second successive game, Nairn drew a blank, and boss Ronnie Sharp said: “It wasn’t a great game, but we had a few chances and, again, we didn’t take them.

“The game is all about scoring and we can’t score, which has been the case for the last four or five weeks.

“We’re really struggling on that front – it’s just not happening for us.”

