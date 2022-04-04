Alex Iacovitti targets Ross County victory at Pittodrie for shot at upper-half finish

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Scorer Alex Iacovitti insists Ross County will go all out to defeat Aberdeen and reach the top six – and hailed the manner of their surge up the Scottish Premiership table.

The 24-year-old defender tucked away his fourth goal of the campaign to give the Dingwall side the lead against third-placed Hearts before Barrie McKay levelled before the break.

McKay had an earlier hotly-disputed penalty saved superbly by goalkeeper Ross Laidlaw in a match packed with chances, mainly for the hosts, who stretched their unbeaten home form to 11 games as it ended 1-1.

The weekend’s results overall mean seven clubs are hunting down the three available places in the top half this Saturday, from Dundee United in fourth to St Mirren in 10th.

On his 7️⃣0️⃣th County appearance, Big Al steps up with a Big goal ⚽️ pic.twitter.com/TNht7tdRWW — Ross County FC (@RossCounty) April 3, 2022

Players felt victory was within reach

County travel to Pittodrie in seventh position, one point adrift of Hibs, who face city rivals Hearts at Tynecastle on the final afternoon before the split.

Man-of-the-match Iacovitti, who played his 70th Staggies game on Saturday, explained the eyes have been on the prize of top six for a while.

But he feels, even if they miss out, it has still been a fantastic effort – given it took until the 11th fixture for the new-look squad to post a win.

He said: “Saturday was exciting end-to-end stuff, but I think we have to be more clinical.

“There are a few boys who are disappointed, thinking we should have won the game. We had a lot of chances. But we’ll take the point and move on.

“It’s been a remarkable turnaround. That’s one defeat in our last 11 at home, so this is a proper fortress now.

“We just have to look at the next game now and hopefully get three points. The top six has always been in our mind and it’s a massive game against Aberdeen.

“All we can do is go out there and try and win the game. If we don’t make the top six, it’s still been a remarkable season.

“We started off slow with new boys coming in taking time to gel. But then we started to pick up results playing decent football and if we can win against Aberdeen, we’ll be really happy if we can finish in the top six.

“There’s nothing else in our minds but three points at Pittodrie and hope other results go our way.

“It will be a nervous afternoon for fans. But what’s in our control is getting three points and that’s all we have to do.”

Fast play ‘like basketball’ – Iacovitti

County are noted for their high-energy football under boss Malky Mackay and Iacovitti said the well-tuned players relish the style.

He added: “It’s like a basketball game at times, end-to-end, but we are fit boys and we train hard every day. We are ready for anything.

“The team is enjoying its football. We’ve got a great style of play. The gaffer works on it all the time in training and we’re hard to handle with our wingers and big Jordan (White) up front.

“We also like to keep it tight at the back, which we’ve improved on. We are not letting cheap goals go in.”

Defender keen to increase goal tally

Former Oldham player Iacovitti, who joined County in the summer of 2020, was thrilled to have hit the net for the first time since a 3-2 defeat by St Mirren in October, but is adamant he needs to up his tally.

He said: “Altogether that’s four goals. I should be scoring more.

“I’ve hit the bar and the post a few times this season. But I am delighted to get that one. I was due one.”