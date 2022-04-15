Charities to benefit from Neil Gauld’s testimonial

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Charities to benefit from Neil Gauld’s testimonial

By Callum Law
April 15, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: April 15, 2022, 11:50 am
Two charities will benefit from Inverurie striker Neil Gauld's testimonial.
Neil Gauld hopes Inverurie Locos supporters will turn out in force to support his testimonial with two charities set to benefit.

After postponement because of Covid-19 the 34-year-old’s testimonial between a team of Locos legends and a Scottish Premiership select will take place at Harlaw Park on Sunday (12pm kick-off).

All the proceeds from the match will be donated to Anthony Nolan and Abernecessities.

Anthony Nolan helps patients with blood cancer or blood disorders find donors.

Aberdeen-based charity Abernecessities helps disadvantaged families in the north-east.

Striker Gauld said: “My cousin Gary Hird had blood cancer as a teenager and sadly passed away when he was 18.

“When he was looking for a donor I ended up going on the register, I wasn’t a match for him but I was a match for somebody so I’ve gone through that process.

“That was why I picked Anthony Nolan.

Neil Gauld, right, is Inverurie Locos’ record goalscorer

“With Abernecessities I’ve been in to see their facility in Dyce and they help underprivileged children.

“It’s amazing how much poverty there is on your doorstep so I thought that was a good local cause to support.

“All the proceeds of the game will be going to the two charities.

“The Locos supporters have always been great with me and hopefully they come along to the game.

“I’ve paid for the supporters’ bus to Strathspey tomorrow which will hopefully encourage them to come along on Sunday.

“The supporters have done a lot for me over the years and played a part in me coming back from Formartine.

“With it being for charity I’m hoping more people will come to support those causes and it should be good to see a few of the old Locos players as well.”

Legends turn out

The Locos legends team includes the likes of Scott Buchan, Tommy Wilson, Craig Ross and Steven Park as well current players such as Neil McLean, Andy Reid, Ryan Broadhurst and Mark Souter.

Russell Anderson, Dennis Wyness, Paul Lawson, Andrew Barrowman, Roy McBain and Craig McKeown are among those who will feature in the Scottish Premiership select.

Across three spells and 13 seasons at Harlaw Park Gauld has scored almost 300 goals for Inverurie.

