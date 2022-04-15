Charities to benefit from Neil Gauld’s testimonial

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Neil Gauld hopes Inverurie Locos supporters will turn out in force to support his testimonial with two charities set to benefit.

After postponement because of Covid-19 the 34-year-old’s testimonial between a team of Locos legends and a Scottish Premiership select will take place at Harlaw Park on Sunday (12pm kick-off).

All the proceeds from the match will be donated to Anthony Nolan and Abernecessities.

Anthony Nolan helps patients with blood cancer or blood disorders find donors.

Aberdeen-based charity Abernecessities helps disadvantaged families in the north-east.

Striker Gauld said: “My cousin Gary Hird had blood cancer as a teenager and sadly passed away when he was 18.

“When he was looking for a donor I ended up going on the register, I wasn’t a match for him but I was a match for somebody so I’ve gone through that process.

“That was why I picked Anthony Nolan.

“With Abernecessities I’ve been in to see their facility in Dyce and they help underprivileged children.

“It’s amazing how much poverty there is on your doorstep so I thought that was a good local cause to support.

“All the proceeds of the game will be going to the two charities.

“The Locos supporters have always been great with me and hopefully they come along to the game.

“I’ve paid for the supporters’ bus to Strathspey tomorrow which will hopefully encourage them to come along on Sunday.

“The supporters have done a lot for me over the years and played a part in me coming back from Formartine.

“With it being for charity I’m hoping more people will come to support those causes and it should be good to see a few of the old Locos players as well.”

Legends turn out

The Locos legends team includes the likes of Scott Buchan, Tommy Wilson, Craig Ross and Steven Park as well current players such as Neil McLean, Andy Reid, Ryan Broadhurst and Mark Souter.

Russell Anderson, Dennis Wyness, Paul Lawson, Andrew Barrowman, Roy McBain and Craig McKeown are among those who will feature in the Scottish Premiership select.

Across three spells and 13 seasons at Harlaw Park Gauld has scored almost 300 goals for Inverurie.