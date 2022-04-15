Donald Matheson reflects on his chairmanship of Nairn County as he prepares to step down

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Donald Matheson reflects on his chairmanship of Nairn County as he prepares to step down

By Callum Law
April 15, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: April 15, 2022, 11:50 am
Nairn County chairman Donald Matheson is stepping down at the end of the season.
What was initially going to be a six-month stint turned into six years for Nairn County chairman Donald Matheson.

But the Station Park chief says the time is right to pass the baton to someone else.

Matheson will step down from his role at the end of the season having initially become Wee County chairman on an interim basis in 2016.

The 59-year-old, who will become the club’s honorary president, said: “People have reminded me that I said I’d do it for six months when I started.

“I spoke to my wife Susan and I said I’d do it for two years and I’ve done it for six years having been at the club for 15 years in total.

“I’m just looking to take a wee step back and have a better work-life balance.

“I’ve really enjoyed it, but now it’s time to draw breath. I’ll still be involved with the club and helping out with things.

“I think I’ve done enough and it’s time to pass the mantle on to somebody else, but I’ll be there for whoever takes it on.

“If they need any advice or any help with anything I’ll be there for them no problem at all, they’ll have to find their feet like I had to when I started.”

Highs and lows

Nairn’s final game of the campaign is at home to Turriff United tomorrow as they aim to secure a top half finish in the Breedon Highland League.

Matheson became chairman after Nairn’s main backers withdrew their support for the club in 2016.

Reflecting on his tenure, added: “The club still being here and having a relatively competitive team on the park are highlights.

“There are a lot of highlights, it’s hard to pick them out and every game is different and every day is a highlight.

“We’ve had bad news as well. Losing Calum Riddell (player who died from cancer in 2017) was really hard.

“He’s always in our thoughts with old photos we’ve got and with his bench at the ground.

“When supporters pass away that’s also very difficult and those are low points to have to deal with.”

