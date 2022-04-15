Donald Matheson reflects on his chairmanship of Nairn County as he prepares to step down

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

What was initially going to be a six-month stint turned into six years for Nairn County chairman Donald Matheson.

But the Station Park chief says the time is right to pass the baton to someone else.

Matheson will step down from his role at the end of the season having initially become Wee County chairman on an interim basis in 2016.

The 59-year-old, who will become the club’s honorary president, said: “People have reminded me that I said I’d do it for six months when I started.

“I spoke to my wife Susan and I said I’d do it for two years and I’ve done it for six years having been at the club for 15 years in total.

“I’m just looking to take a wee step back and have a better work-life balance.

“I’ve really enjoyed it, but now it’s time to draw breath. I’ll still be involved with the club and helping out with things.

“I think I’ve done enough and it’s time to pass the mantle on to somebody else, but I’ll be there for whoever takes it on.

“If they need any advice or any help with anything I’ll be there for them no problem at all, they’ll have to find their feet like I had to when I started.”

Highs and lows

Nairn’s final game of the campaign is at home to Turriff United tomorrow as they aim to secure a top half finish in the Breedon Highland League.

Matheson became chairman after Nairn’s main backers withdrew their support for the club in 2016.

Reflecting on his tenure, added: “The club still being here and having a relatively competitive team on the park are highlights.

“There are a lot of highlights, it’s hard to pick them out and every game is different and every day is a highlight.

“We’ve had bad news as well. Losing Calum Riddell (player who died from cancer in 2017) was really hard.

“He’s always in our thoughts with old photos we’ve got and with his bench at the ground.

“When supporters pass away that’s also very difficult and those are low points to have to deal with.”