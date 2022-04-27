North Caledonian League don’t see any problems with Highland League drop-outs Fort William rejoining their ranks

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

North Caledonian League chiefs don’t ‘foresee any issues’ with relegated Fort William joining their ranks next season.

The Claggan Park outfit have been demoted from the Breedon Highland League after withdrawing from their pyramid play-off tie against North Region Junior champions Banks o’ Dee, which was scheduled to conclude on Saturday.

Issues relating to player eligibility and concerns over the Claggan Park surface led to the decision. A move which saw Dee take Fort’s place in the division by default.

Entering the North Caley League next season will give Fort a route back to the Highland League via the same play-off system – brought in for this season – although they would need to win the league first to qualify.

Fort were in the NCL set-up before they joined the Highland League in 1985 and also had a reserve side in the division for a brief period.

The annual North Caledonian League end-of-season meeting will take place in the coming fortnight and Fort are to be invited to discuss their potential participation next term.

North Caley president Iain Whitehead doesn’t “foresee any issues” about Fort rejoining their league.

As things stand, Golspie Sutherland are the only existing NCL club with the correct SFA licensing requirements to compete for the pyramid play-offs if they win the league.

Meanwhile, Clachnacuddin’s under-20s are also lined up to join Nairn County’s youngsters by playing in the division.

The Station Parkers have used the chance for their young talent to compete in men’s football to great effect over the last two campaigns, with several players then going on to play for Nairn’s first-team in the Highland League.

Clach starlets set to join league

Whitehead is open to Clach’s reserves coming into the set-up and explained the benefits have already been shown with Nairn.

He said: “Although it hasn’t been confirmed, Clach have been in contact about putting a team in next season.

“I think, as we’ve seen with Nairn County, 18-19-year-olds do benefit from playing adult football. Four or five of Nairn’s reserve side in the North Caley League have stepped up to Highland League level.

“At the moment, we have pencilled in for a 13-club league next season – all the other teams are looking good to go.”

Division is packed with quality

Last season was hugely competitive, with Invergordon landing the title after a determined run from newcomers Loch Ness.

Halkirk United, who reached two cup finals, finished third in the league – five points behind Invergordon – with defending champions Golspie two points further back.

Whitehead is thrilled by the level of competitiveness throughout the league as teams from top to bottom can be a match on any given day.

He added: “The league is a more level playing field right now. Invergordon and Golspie are always up there, but the gap has closed a bit.

“Clubs like Halkirk are stronger now, while Loch Ness have come in and been strong additions.

“It’s competitive – any team can beat any other. There were not as many high scorelines last season, which is a good sign.”

It’s understood there might even be a 14th club next season – with former competitors Bunillidh Thistle considering a return, although this has yet to be confirmed. They withdrew two years ago due to the impact of Covid restrictions.

Bremner scores an awards double

Meanwhile, the winners of the end of season awards within the NCL have been confirmed.

Golspie’s Liam Bremner was the player of the season, thanks to his contribution and impressive 33 goals in just 21 games.

That superb tally also won Bremner the top scorer award.

TOP GOAL SCORER

Liam Bremner, @GolspieSuthFC It’s a double award delight for Bremner as he scoops the North Caledonian FA Top goal scorer. As mentioned above, Bremner has been on fire in front of goal this season for Golspie Sutherland, notching up 33 goals in 21 appearances. pic.twitter.com/Y98Hj2tUjl — North Caledonian FA (@NorthCaleyFA) April 23, 2022

Thurso’s Cameron Montgomery won the young player of the year prize. Now in his fourth season at this level, he scored six times in 16 games, as well as collecting a Football Times Cup winners’ medal.