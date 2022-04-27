North Caledonian League don’t see any problems with Highland League drop-outs Fort William rejoining their ranks

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Home Sport Football Highland League

North Caledonian League don’t see any problems with Highland League drop-outs Fort William rejoining their ranks

By Paul Chalk
April 27, 2022, 5:00 pm Updated: April 28, 2022, 9:18 am
Fort William manager Shadab Iftikhar could be leading his team in the North Caledonian League next season.
Fort William manager Shadab Iftikhar could be leading his team in the North Caledonian League next season.

North Caledonian League chiefs don’t ‘foresee any issues’ with relegated Fort William joining their ranks next season.

The Claggan Park outfit have been demoted from the Breedon Highland League after withdrawing from their pyramid play-off tie against North Region Junior champions Banks o’ Dee, which was scheduled to conclude on Saturday.

Issues relating to player eligibility and concerns over the Claggan Park surface led to the decision. A move which saw Dee take Fort’s place in the division by default.

Entering the North Caley League next season will give Fort a route back to the Highland League via the same play-off system – brought in for this season – although they would need to win the league first to qualify.

Claggan Park, home of Fort William.
Claggan Park, home of Fort William.

Fort were in the NCL set-up before they joined the Highland League in 1985 and also had a reserve side in the division for a brief period.

The annual North Caledonian League end-of-season meeting will take place in the coming fortnight and Fort are to be invited to discuss their potential participation next term.

North Caley president Iain Whitehead doesn’t “foresee any issues” about Fort rejoining their league.

As things stand, Golspie Sutherland are the only existing NCL club with the correct SFA licensing requirements to compete for the pyramid play-offs if they win the league.

Meanwhile, Clachnacuddin’s under-20s are also lined up to join Nairn County’s youngsters by playing in the division.

The Station Parkers have used the chance for their young talent to compete in men’s football to great effect over the last two campaigns, with several players then going on to play for Nairn’s first-team in the Highland League.

Clach starlets set to join league

Whitehead is open to Clach’s reserves coming into the set-up and explained the benefits have already been shown with Nairn.

He said: “Although it hasn’t been confirmed, Clach have been in contact about putting a team in next season.

“I think, as we’ve seen with Nairn County, 18-19-year-olds do benefit from playing adult football. Four or five of Nairn’s reserve side in the North Caley League have stepped up to Highland League level.

Clach’s Grant Street Park looks set to host North Caledonian League football next term.

“At the moment, we have pencilled in for a 13-club league next season – all the other teams are looking good to go.”

Division is packed with quality

Last season was hugely competitive, with Invergordon landing the title after a determined run from newcomers Loch Ness.

Halkirk United, who reached two cup finals, finished third in the league – five points behind Invergordon – with defending champions Golspie two points further back.

Whitehead is thrilled by the level of competitiveness throughout the league as teams from top to bottom can be a match on any given day.

He added: “The league is a more level playing field right now. Invergordon and Golspie are always up there, but the gap has closed a bit.

Invergordon, who won the North Caledonian League title this season.

“Clubs like Halkirk are stronger now, while Loch Ness have come in and been strong additions.

“It’s competitive – any team can beat any other. There were not as many high scorelines last season, which is a good sign.”

It’s understood there might even be a 14th club next season – with former competitors Bunillidh Thistle considering a return, although this has yet to be confirmed. They withdrew two years ago due to the impact of Covid restrictions.

Bremner scores an awards double

Meanwhile, the winners of the end of season awards within the NCL have been confirmed.

Golspie’s Liam Bremner was the player of the season, thanks to his contribution and impressive 33 goals in just 21 games.

That superb tally also won Bremner the top scorer award.

Thurso’s Cameron Montgomery won the young player of the year prize. Now in his fourth season at this level, he scored six times in 16 games, as well as collecting a Football Times Cup winners’ medal.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]