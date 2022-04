[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

West End Reds won their home match against Westdyke Thistle on Tuesday in the U16 A.

The final score was 4-1.

West End Reds have two wins, one draw and two losses over the last five games, while Westdyke Thistle have one draw and four losses.

Elsewhere in U16 A, Dyce BC Blues won 3-1 against Cove YFC and Westdyke CC won 2-1 against Dyce Whites.