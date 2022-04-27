Forres Mechanics boss Steven MacDonald praises commitment of Fraser twins

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Forres Mechanics manager Steven MacDonald has hailed the loyalty of twins Graham and Lee Fraser after both signed new contracts.

The pair, who were out of contract, have penned two-year deals to remain with the Can-Cans.

The Frasers, 29, arrived at Mosset Park in 2010 and have been rewarded with a testimonial, which will be against Elgin City in July.

Forres boss MacDonald revealed there was interest from other clubs, but is thrilled the siblings have chosen to remain with the Mechanics.

He said: “We’re delighted, we’ve been working on it since the turn of the year really.

“It’s a relief that the twins are staying and it gives us good stability.

“They have been very important players for the club and have been very loyal and committed to Forres.

“Therefore, it’s pleasing they are going to be remaining with us.

“There was interest in them from other clubs and I was expecting that.

“Given the level they’ve played at and the experience they’ve got, it was only natural that other clubs would be interested.

“But I always felt we were favourites to get them and I was always hopeful they would stay.

“It’s been a timing thing as much as anything, there haven’t been any major issues.

“But it’s nice to have it all sorted and be able to look forward now.”

‘Vital experience’

The Frasers have been key players for Forres over the last 12 years and helped the club win the Breedon Highland League in 2012.

With MacDonald aiming to rebuild the Can-Cans after a frustrating campaign in which they finished 12th, he believes the experience of centre-back Graham and striker Lee will be crucial next term.

He added: “I think it’s vital that you have experience and even with Graham and Lee we’re still short of experience.

“We don’t want to be losing our experienced players and it was a priority to keep Graham and Lee.

“Most of the squad is signed up now so hopefully we can start to add to it, which is something else we’ve been working hard on.

“They’re part of the spine of the team with Graham in defence and Lee up front.

“And they’re big lads as well, who are a presence in our team, and the centre of defence and striking positions are always difficult positions to fill.”