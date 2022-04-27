Forres Mechanics boss Steven MacDonald praises commitment of Fraser twins

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Forres Mechanics boss Steven MacDonald praises commitment of Fraser twins

By Callum Law
April 27, 2022, 5:00 pm
Graham Fraser, left, and twin brother Lee have signed new contracts with Forres Mechanics
Graham Fraser, left, and twin brother Lee have signed new contracts with Forres Mechanics

Forres Mechanics manager Steven MacDonald has hailed the loyalty of twins Graham and Lee Fraser after both signed new contracts.

The pair, who were out of contract, have penned two-year deals to remain with the Can-Cans.

The Frasers, 29, arrived at Mosset Park in 2010 and have been rewarded with a testimonial, which will be against Elgin City in July.

Forres boss MacDonald revealed there was interest from other clubs, but is thrilled the siblings have chosen to remain with the Mechanics.

He said: “We’re delighted, we’ve been working on it since the turn of the year really.

“It’s a relief that the twins are staying and it gives us good stability.

“They have been very important players for the club and have been very loyal and committed to Forres.

Forres manager Steven MacDonald is thrilled to have retained Graham and Lee Fraser

“Therefore, it’s pleasing they are going to be remaining with us.

“There was interest in them from other clubs and I was expecting that.

“Given the level they’ve played at and the experience they’ve got, it was only natural that other clubs would be interested.

“But I always felt we were favourites to get them and I was always hopeful they would stay.

“It’s been a timing thing as much as anything, there haven’t been any major issues.

“But it’s nice to have it all sorted and be able to look forward now.”

‘Vital experience’

The Frasers have been key players for Forres over the last 12 years and helped the club win the Breedon Highland League in 2012.

With MacDonald aiming to rebuild the Can-Cans after a frustrating campaign in which they finished 12th, he believes the experience of centre-back Graham and striker Lee will be crucial next term.

He added: “I think it’s vital that you have experience and even with Graham and Lee we’re still short of experience.

“We don’t want to be losing our experienced players and it was a priority to keep Graham and Lee.

“Most of the squad is signed up now so hopefully we can start to add to it, which is something else we’ve been working hard on.

“They’re part of the spine of the team with Graham in defence and Lee up front.

“And they’re big lads as well, who are a presence in our team, and the centre of defence and striking positions are always difficult positions to fill.”

