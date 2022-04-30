‘The players are like coiled springs’ – Mark Cowie on Fraserburgh’s bid to mount pyramid play-off comeback

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Mark Cowie has called on Fraserburgh to recapture their Breedon Highland League title-winning form as they try to mount a pyramid play-off comeback.

The Broch trail Lowland League champions Bonnyrigg Rose Athletic 3-1 after the first leg of the semi-final at New Dundas Park last weekend.

But ahead of today’s return fixture at Bellslea manager Cowie still believes his charges can reach the play-off final against Cowdenbeath.

Fraserburgh weren’t at their best last Saturday but after a great season in which they only dropped points four times in 34 league games, Cowie is looking for a return to those levels.

He said: “I hope it’s a good day and we get a good turnout and the ingredients are there for us to put on a performance that sends everyone home happy.

“That’s all I can ask for, I’ve been in the game long enough to know defeats are part of it and you’ve got to learn from them and react to them.

“We’ve had a defeat, but if we perform, give a good account of ourselves and the fans can walk away saying ‘we’re a good side’ then I’m more accepting of defeats even though they don’t sit well with me.

“The biggest disappointment from last weekend is that I don’t think we gave a good account of ourselves to a wider audience.

“I want to make sure we do that this week, the guys are ready, they know what is required and we’ll give it our best shot.

“The guys know what we’re looking for and now they need to believe in their ability which won them the title and got them to this position.

“We need to show that same ability we have all season and see where that takes us.

“If we do that then we’ll give ourselves a chance. We’ve beaten Brora twice this season scoring eight goals and beaten Brechin twice scoring six goals.

“They are two of the top teams in our league so we are capable of it.

“It will be tough and the advantage is firmly with Bonnyrigg, but we know on our day we can upset teams.

“We need to be at it and I’m sure we will be, the players are like coiled springs and are ready to go.”

Broch will play on front foot

Cowie has pledged to go for it this afternoon and reckons the first goal will be pivotal.

If Fraserburgh can get the opener it would put pressure on Bonnyrigg.

However, Cowie is also admits the Broch will need to tighten up defensively if they are to complete a remarkable recovery.

He added: “We need to take the shackles off and go for it.

“We’ve scored 135 league goals this season and we’re asking for two more so we are capable of doing it.

“Albeit Bonnyrigg are a very good side and up there with the top sides in our league, but we are capable of scoring goals.

“We need to defend better, we’ve had a taste of their strengths and how they play and we need to snuff them out as much as possible.

“I think we have to score first, it doesn’t matter if it’s in minute one or minute 80.

“I believe if we score first then we can get them on the ropes. We’ll go for it, but at the same time we have to be wary of what Bonnyrigg are capable of.”

Jamie Beagrie is Fraserburgh’s only absentee because he is working offshore.