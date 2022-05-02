Sean Butcher says Fraserburgh can be proud of play-off efforts

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Sean Butcher says Fraserburgh can be proud of play-off efforts

By Callum Law
May 2, 2022, 6:00 am
Fraserburgh's Sean Butcher looks dejected after the full-time whistle against Bonnyrigg Rose Athletic
Sean Butcher felt the Fraserburgh players did themselves proud against Bonnyrigg Rose Athletic as they came up short in their quest to reach the pyramid play-off final.

Trailing 3-1 from the first leg at New Dundas Park the Broch threw everything at the Lowland League champions with Kieran Simpson’s second half header earning them a 1-0 win.

Despite a frantic finish in front of a 1000-strong crowd at Bellslea the Breedon Highland League champions couldn’t conjure a second goal to force extra-time.

Striker Butcher, 28, said: “The management team asked us to give it everything we’ve got and see where that takes us.

“We put everything into it, we weren’t far away but we just couldn’t get that second goal.

“The crowd was right behind us until the final whistle and their support was unbelievable.

“The place was buzzing and when we scored they must have heard the roar in Peterhead it was that loud.

“At the start of the season we were wanting to get promoted so we’re gutted.

Fraserburgh’s Bryan Hay, right, battles with Keiran McGachie of Bonnyrigg Rose Athletic

“But we’ve done the town proud by winning the league, we wanted to go that step further, but we’ll be back next season trying to challenge again.

“The positive we’ve got to take is winning the league. It shows the attitude of the boys that everyone was gutted.

“But we’ve achieved something massive by winning the league, however, we wanted to go that step further.

“When we reflect on things over the next couple of weeks we’ll enjoy it because we’ve won the league for the first time in 20 years.

“But just now it hurts because we felt we were so close to going further.”

Buchan men stay in the game

Playing up the slope and into the wind in the first half it was important Fraserburgh stayed in the contest and they did, offering up just one clear opening in the 15th minute.

Keiran McGachie broke down the right and turned inside Bryan Hay, who slipped, but with only Paul Leask to beat and team-mate Ross Gray in support McGachie fired well wide.

Early in the second half McGachie lobbed just wide from the edge of the box with Leask back-tracking and at the other end Butcher’s snap-shot from 35 yards was just off target.

The Broch continued to turn the screw and on the hour mark Ryan Sargent’s neat footwork allowed him to stand up a cross from the left wing.

Paul Campbell’s met it with a downward header which was brilliantly clawed onto the left post by goalkeeper Mark Weir before the rebound was scrambled to safety.

Fraserburgh players celebrate their goal against Bonnyrigg Rose Athletic, despite the visitors’ best attempts to clear it

Five minutes later Weir spilled Campbell’s powerful free-kick from long range but made an excellent recovery to block Hay’s follow-up attempt at point-blank range.

However, from the corner on the left which followed Scott Barbour’s delivery was headed through a crowd of players by Simpson and was ruled to have crossed the line by the officials before it was cleared.

Bonnyrigg almost equalised on 73 minutes with Paul Young clearing a Kerr Young header from Lee Currie’s corner off the goal-line.

In the closing stages Fraserburgh piled on the pressure, but the visiting rearguard stood firm, despite goalkeeper Paul Leask venturing forward for an injury time free-kick.

After the full-time whistle McGachie received a second yellow card from referee Mike Roncone for goading the home supporters.

Bonnyrigg now face Cowdenbeath in the pyramid play-off final and although Fraserburgh’s season is now over they can take great pride from their efforts in the play-offs and over the whole campaign.

