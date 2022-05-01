Mark Cowie’s praise for his Fraserburgh players after play-off loss

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Mark Cowie’s praise for his Fraserburgh players after play-off loss

By Callum Law
May 1, 2022, 5:00 pm
Mark Cowie praised his Fraserburgh players who were dejected at the full-time whistle
Mark Cowie praised his Fraserburgh players who were dejected at the full-time whistle

Fraserburgh manager Mark Cowie praised his players for taking the game to Bonnyrigg Rose Athletic in the pyramid play-off semi-final.

The Broch’s 1-0 win in the second leg at Bellslea wasn’t enough to reach the final as they lost 3-2 on aggregate to the Lowland League champions.

But boss Cowie was proud of his Breedon Highland League winners.

He said: “I said to the guys before the game that we didn’t show Fraserburgh and what we were about last week.

“I take a lot of that on the chin, I had sleepless nights about how I set up the team and how I went about it for that game.

“This week I just asked the players to put on a show, get the crowd behind us and create chances.

Fraserburgh manager Mark Cowie

“I think we did that, the wind played a massive part in the game and 0-0 at half-time was a good score for us.

“In the second half the whole game was in their half which was credit to my players.

“Their back three were immense and so was their keeper, but I think we definitely had them rattled when we scored.

“We needed a wee break but over the two games we didn’t quite get it.”

‘We’re not finishing downbeat’

Despite the disappointment of not reaching the pyramid play-off final against Cowdenbeath, Cowie was taking the positives.

He added: “I said to the players to remember what we’ve done this season. They’re all gutted because the goal was to have a crack at getting into League Two.

“But we’re not finishing the season with a downbeat changing room.

“We’ve had a really good season with the teams we’ve competed against the games we’ve been involved in.

“The way we finished winning 10 league games on the bounce to win the title was great and we need to go again.”

Bonnyrigg boss Robbie Horn said: “In the first half we were in control and had a couple of opportunities to score.

Fraserburgh’s Lewis Davidson, left, tries to get away from Ross Gray of Bonnyrigg Rose Athletic

“But second half we really had to dig in and defend. Fraserburgh put us under a massive amount of pressure.

“Mark Weir made a really good saves and there were lots of blocks and clearances around the box.

“We expected that and we knew it would come from Fraserburgh. It was an onslaught which we stood up to and I’m really proud of my players.

“I’m gutted for Fraserburgh, they’ve had a fantastic season and they can be very proud of the season they have had winning the league.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]