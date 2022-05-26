Contacts help Stuart Anderson bolster his Formartine squad

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A tip off from a former team-mate helped Formartine United manager Stuart Anderson land Matthew McLean.

The defender has joined the Breedon Highland League side from West of Scotland Premier Division outfit Clydebank.

The 22-year-old has moved to the north-east because of work commitments and Anderson is pleased to have brought him to North Lodge Park.

Explaining how he found out about McLean, Anderson said: “Callum MacDonald who I played with at Peterhead told me about him because he knew his former manager.

“And after that I found out Matthew had been up here for a while but travelling back down the road on a Saturday for games.

“I believe he had a few offers from West of Scotland Premier Division clubs, Clydebank finished fourth in that league and also had a decent Scottish Cup run.

“That was basically it and I’m delighted to get the deal done.

“Three or four people that I’ve spoken to about Matthew highly recommended him.

“He fits into the profile of player we’re trying to bring to the club.”

Search for signings

McLean is Anderson’s second summer signing after recruiting striker Julian Wade from Brechin City.

The Formartine boss remains on the look out for more new additions, but is pleased with his business up to now.

He added: “If there are good players there then their age doesn’t really matter.

“But if they’re younger then it’s good because there can be more scope for improvement.

“Sometimes you’re signing potential with young players.

“We’ve made a couple of signings and we’re doing OK.

“I think every manager at any level of football is always open to bringing in players.

“But they need to better than what you’ve got, I’m like anyone else I’ll keep my eye open to see what might happen.”