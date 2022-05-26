Contacts help Stuart Anderson bolster his Formartine squad

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Contacts help Stuart Anderson bolster his Formartine squad

By Callum Law
May 26, 2022, 5:00 pm
Formartine United manager Stuart Anderson, centre, is pleased to have signed Matthew McLean
A tip off from a former team-mate helped Formartine United manager Stuart Anderson land Matthew McLean.

The defender has joined the Breedon Highland League side from West of Scotland Premier Division outfit Clydebank.

The 22-year-old has moved to the north-east because of work commitments and Anderson is pleased to have brought him to North Lodge Park.

Explaining how he found out about McLean, Anderson said: “Callum MacDonald who I played with at Peterhead told me about him because he knew his former manager.

“And after that I found out Matthew had been up here for a while but travelling back down the road on a Saturday for games.

“I believe he had a few offers from West of Scotland Premier Division clubs, Clydebank finished fourth in that league and also had a decent Scottish Cup run.

“That was basically it and I’m delighted to get the deal done.

“Three or four people that I’ve spoken to about Matthew highly recommended him.

“He fits into the profile of player we’re trying to bring to the club.”

Search for signings

McLean is Anderson’s second summer signing after recruiting striker Julian Wade from Brechin City.

The Formartine boss remains on the look out for more new additions, but is pleased with his business up to now.

He added: “If there are good players there then their age doesn’t really matter.

“But if they’re younger then it’s good because there can be more scope for improvement.

“Sometimes you’re signing potential with young players.

“We’ve made a couple of signings and we’re doing OK.

“I think every manager at any level of football is always open to bringing in players.

“But they need to better than what you’ve got, I’m like anyone else I’ll keep my eye open to see what might happen.”

