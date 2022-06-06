Neil Gauld targeting success with new club Banks o’ Dee

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Neil Gauld targeting success with new club Banks o’ Dee

By Callum Law
June 6, 2022, 6:00 am
Experienced Highland League striker Neil Gauld is eager to have success with his new club Banks o' Dee
Experienced Highland League striker Neil Gauld is eager to have success with his new club Banks o' Dee

Neil Gauld wants to help Banks o’ Dee have success as a Breedon Highland League club.

The experienced striker has signed a one-year deal with the Aberdeen outfit, who will step into the Highland League for the first time next season.

Despite netting more than 300 goals at Highland League level Gauld, 35, has never won the title.

It’s been eight years since he won any silverware, but looking ahead to next season the former Inverurie Locos man is hoping to have success with his new club.

Gauld said: “It’s been a long time since I’ve won something and you don’t enjoy it as much when you’re finishing seventh in the league.

“We may not win anything this season but I think we’ll be challenging and I think we can do well.

“As long as you’re playing in the Highland League you have ambitions to win it.

“We’re by no means going to be favourites, but at the start of the season every team that was in the top seven will fancy their chances of pushing for it.

“There’s no reason why we can’t have a go at it, it’s something I’ve never won and I’d love to be top scorer again but neither will be easy.”

Dee on the up

As well as success at Junior level last season Banks o’ Dee won both the Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup and the Morrison Motors (Turriff) Aberdeenshire Shield.

Gauld believes the Spain Park side are on an upward trajectory, which was part of the appeal for him.

He added: “They’re coming into the Highland League and it’s an exciting time for the club.

“With the season they had last season winning the Aberdeenshire Cup and Aberdeenshire Shield I don’t see why we can’t compete for top six or top four next season.

“There’s excitement around the club because it’s new and I think it’ll be good.”

Experience

In preparation for the new season Banks o’ Dee boss Jamie Watt has also signed former Formartine United player and manager Paul Lawson.

Gauld reckons their experience in the Highland League will be beneficial.

He said: “I think with my experience I can add something, Jamie Watt said to me there’s 10 or 12 players in their squad who haven’t played in the Highland League before.

“They wanted some experience and hopefully the likes of myself and Paul can help take them from a winning Junior team into a winning Highland League team.

“Although Paul hasn’t played much in the last few years, he’s a quality player.

Paul Lawson has joined Neill Gauld in signing for Banks o’ Dee

“When I played with him at Formartine he was top notch.

“Last season when I was fit, although that wasn’t a lot of the time, I still felt I was in the top three goalscorers in the league.

“I still think I’ve got a lot to give and I’m determined to get fit this season, hopefully stay injury free and if I do that there’s no reason why I can’t score goals.

“Banks o’ Dee are a team that like to attack and play on the front foot and that should mean I get chances and score goals.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]