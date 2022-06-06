Richard Hastings backs Kieran Shanks to succeed at higher level

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Richard Hastings backs Kieran Shanks to succeed at higher level

By Callum Law
June 6, 2022, 5:00 pm
Kieran Shanks, right, has left Inverurie Locos to join Arbroath
Kieran Shanks, right, has left Inverurie Locos to join Arbroath

Inverurie Locos manager Richard Hastings believes Kieran Shanks could reach a higher level than the Championship.

The 20-year-old striker has joined Arbroath after a prolific spell at Harlaw Park.

Shanks joined the Railwaymen in November 2020 and netted 30 times in 44 appearances with Arbroath – who finished second in the Championship – moving to sign him.

Although disappointed to lose Shanks Locos boss Hastings believes he can thrive at Gayfield.

He said: “With the season Kieran had and the way he looks after himself and goes about his business it’s no surprise that clubs outwith the Highland League have been having a look.

“Now he’s got his opportunity at a higher level and it’s probably at the highest level out of the teams that came in.

“That’s what you want if a player is moving on you want them to go to the highest level.

“Now it’s a chance for Kieran to test himself in the Championship and hopefully he can kick on to bigger and better things from there.

“It will be a challenge for him, that’s for sure, but he does have the attributes that clubs look for.

“He’s still young enough to develop, we saw quite a bit of development in him during last season working with him.

“There’s no doubt Kieran will develop further and if that happens then who knows where he can go.”

Finding a replacement

For Hastings and Inverurie the challenge now is to try to replace Shanks.

Although he is looking at external options the Garioch gaffer believes there are also players already at the club who can step into the breach.

He added: “You have to look at that, he scored 27 goals for us last season so it means the challenge for us will be replacing him.

“It’s always the case in football that it’s difficult to replace players like Kieran.

“But we also know that good players will always attract attention and it wouldn’t have been the right thing to not let Kieran progress in his career.

Inverurie Locos manager Richard Hastings is turning his attention to trying to replace Kieran Shanks.

“We have to look at replacing him and see what we can do about whether it’s internally or externally.

“Every manager is always looking, you never switch off.

“I think what’s happened with Kieran bodes well for our future because it shows what’s possible.

“We’ve got a lot of young players who are very talented both in the first-team squad and the youth set-up.

“The club has a good youth programme and although we’ll look externally we’re also very excited about the young talent we’ve got at the club.”

