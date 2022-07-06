Fraserburgh’s Highland League winner Grant Campbell announces retirement

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Fraserburgh’s title-winning midfielder Grant Campbell has announced his retirement from football.

The former Wick Academy, Huntly and Cove Rangers player, 32, has hung up his boots after 13 years in the Highland League.

Campbell, who fought back from a serious anterior cruciate ligament injury which kept him out of the game for two years, made 67 appearances and scored nine goals in his three years at Bellslea Park.

His final goal for the club came in the 5-0 win against Forres Mechanics to secure the title on the last day of the Highland League season.

But an injury suffered in the club’s championship winning campaign has resulted in Campbell deciding to call it a day.

He told Fraserburgh’s website: “My time at Fraserburgh was special.

“A group of extremely hard working and honest players with more than enough ability and determination to win the league, but perhaps needed to grow in belief that they were good enough to do it.

“Being part of that growth was brilliant.

“The way the whole club pulls together from (chairman) Finlay (Noble) to the fans and everyone in between makes it a fantastic place to play football.”

Campbell’s prized memories from Bellslea tenure

Campbell insists he departs the club with some fabulous memories from the club’s first Highland League win in 20 years.

He said: “There are many games that will live long in the memory – the comebacks against Brora at home and Brechin away, along with the clincher against Forres at home, are days I will always look back on with pride and happiness.”

Campbell retires having won the North of Scotland Cup with Wick, three Highland League winners medals, two Highland League Cups and both the Aberdeenshire Cup and Shield with Cove.

He also added two Aberdeenshire Cups, the Aberdeenshire Shield and the league title with the Broch last season.