Home Sport Football Highland League

Scott Barbour still hoping Fraserburgh can take League Cup scalp but Highland League preparation the main focus

By Callum Law
July 16, 2022, 6:00 am
Scott Barbour, left, in action for Fraserburgh against Montrose in midweek
Scott Barbour, left, in action for Fraserburgh against Montrose in midweek

Scott Barbour says getting ready for the start of the Breedon Highland League season is Fraserburgh’s main priority.

But the Broch striker still believes they can upset Stenhousemuir in the Premier Sports Cup today.

The Buchan side make the trip to Ochilview this afternoon to tackle League Two opposition, having been beaten 3-1 by Premiership Kilmarnock and 4-2 by Montrose of League One in their first two Group B outings.

Barbour was disappointed to be defeated by the Gable Endies on Tuesday night, but admits his main focus is on the start of the league campaign.

Fraserburgh begin their title defence against Deveronvale at Bellslea next Saturday.

Barbour said: “It would have been great to get a result against Montrose, but ultimately it’s about trying to get ready for the league.

“We played them in the Scottish Cup last year and gave them a bit more of a scare and we would have liked to have done better this time.

“But now we just have to turn our focus to Stenny. I remember playing there in 2013 in the Scottish Cup (3-0 defeat) and it was very tough, and I expect the same again.

“We’ll go there and believe we can get something from that game, but we’ll need to be better than we were on Tuesday.”

Striker pleased to be back

Barbour missed last weekend’s meeting with Kilmarnock, but was pleased to return in midweek.

He created Sean Butcher’s first goal, although he admitted he was still trying to find his sharpness.

The 30-year-old added: “It was good to get back to it and to try to get the sharpness back again.

“Mark had to shuffle the pack a bit and try to get everyone game time.

“We were better in the second half and I was pleased to set up Butcher’s first goal, but it’s all about game time for everyone before the Deveronvale game.”

Scott Barbour, centre, is hopeful Fraserburgh can cause a shock against Stenhousemuir

Fraserburgh have been without a number of first-team regulars during their participation in the Premier Sports Cup.

Willie West, Paul Leask, Paul Campbell, Aidan Combe, Ryan Cowie, Lewis Davidson and Jamie Beagrie were all unavailable in midweek.

Manager Mark Cowie expects West and Combe to return against Stenny, but Barbour says whoever lines up for the Broch needs to perform.

The Highland League player of the year said: “You can talk about players that are missing, but – regardless of who is available – the boys that play need to stamp their authority on it.”

