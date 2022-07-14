Stuart Anderson hails Formartine testimonial man Stuart Smith ahead of clash with Aberdeen

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Formartine United manager Stuart Anderson described Stuart Smith as a “great example” as the defender prepares to celebrate his testimonial.

United will face Aberdeen at North Lodge Park tonight to mark Smith’s 11 years of service to the Pitmedden club.

Anderson played with Smith for eight years before becoming Formartine manager in March and is full of praise for the 33-year-old.

He said: “I’ve known Stuart for about 15 years and he’s a very good player.

“He wouldn’t have played at the levels he’s played at for as long as he has if he wasn’t a good player.

“Stuart was at Aberdeen and then went to Peterhead and played at a high level before coming to Formartine.

“During his time at Formartine, he’s been one of the best left-backs in the Highland League.

“As a guy Stuart is an infectious character and his attitude is second to none.

“Even though he’s 33, he’s still one of the fittest guys at the club and is one of the most professional guys at the club.

“He’s a great example to the young boys in our squad, he’s good with them and has a good laugh with them.

“But for the young players in terms of somebody to look up to, you couldn’t really ask for anyone better.”

Praise for Smith’s character

During his time with Formartine, Smith has helped the club win the Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup twice, the Morrison Motors (Turriff) Aberdeenshire Shield and the GPH Builders Merchants Highland League Cup.

Over that period there has been a high turnover of players as United have looked to continue winning trophies.

Anderson believes it’s testament to Smith’s character and quality he has remained for so long.

He added: “Stuart has played with a lot of players here over the years because in the past there was a big turnover of players.

“So for Stuart to still be here is probably an achievement in itself.

“But sitting in a changing room with him has been brilliant and being his manager is great, because there’s no issues with him.

“He gives everything for the cause, is a team player and a great guy to have.

“Stuart’s a massive Aberdeen fan so that was the team he would have wanted and it’s very good of Aberdeen to send a team out.”