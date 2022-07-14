Stuart Anderson hails Formartine testimonial man Stuart Smith ahead of clash with Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Sport Football Highland League

Stuart Anderson hails Formartine testimonial man Stuart Smith ahead of clash with Aberdeen

By Callum Law
July 14, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: July 14, 2022, 7:31 am
Formartine United stalwart Stuart Smith, right, is celebrating his testimonial
Formartine United stalwart Stuart Smith, right, is celebrating his testimonial

Formartine United manager Stuart Anderson described Stuart Smith as a “great example” as the defender prepares to celebrate his testimonial.

United will face Aberdeen at North Lodge Park tonight to mark Smith’s 11 years of service to the Pitmedden club.

Anderson played with Smith for eight years before becoming Formartine manager in March and is full of praise for the 33-year-old.

He said: “I’ve known Stuart for about 15 years and he’s a very good player.

“He wouldn’t have played at the levels he’s played at for as long as he has if he wasn’t a good player.

“Stuart was at Aberdeen and then went to Peterhead and played at a high level before coming to Formartine.

“During his time at Formartine, he’s been one of the best left-backs in the Highland League.

“As a guy Stuart is an infectious character and his attitude is second to none.

“Even though he’s 33, he’s still one of the fittest guys at the club and is one of the most professional guys at the club.

Stuart Smith pictured with the Aberdeenshire Cup which he’s won twice during his time with Formartine.

“He’s a great example to the young boys in our squad, he’s good with them and has a good laugh with them.

“But for the young players in terms of somebody to look up to, you couldn’t really ask for anyone better.”

Praise for Smith’s character

During his time with Formartine, Smith has helped the club win the Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup twice, the Morrison Motors (Turriff) Aberdeenshire Shield and the GPH Builders Merchants Highland League Cup.

Over that period there has been a high turnover of players as United have looked to continue winning trophies.

Anderson believes it’s testament to Smith’s character and quality he has remained for so long.

He added: “Stuart has played with a lot of players here over the years because in the past there was a big turnover of players.

“So for Stuart to still be here is probably an achievement in itself.

“But sitting in a changing room with him has been brilliant and being his manager is great, because there’s no issues with him.

“He gives everything for the cause, is a team player and a great guy to have.

“Stuart’s a massive Aberdeen fan so that was the team he would have wanted and it’s very good of Aberdeen to send a team out.”

