Society Awards is back with glitzy do planned for Autumn

I’m not going to beat about the bush, we have some utterly fantastic news for you all.

You might recall that earlier this year, we were forced to postpone The Society Awards, in association with Aberdeen Inspired, due to rising Covid cases.

At the time it just didn’t feel right to go ahead. And having already held the event virtually, we needed to be sure that we could deliver the party you all deserve in person again.

We vowed to come back bigger and better.

Ladies and gentlemen, it is my pleasure to reveal that we are set to host an incredible night on Thursday November 10, at The Sandman Signature Hotel, Aberdeen.

From a perfect city centre venue to new faces on the judging panel and some fresh categories to boot, it’s full steam ahead.

But before you get your glad rags on, aren’t you forgetting something?

You need to be in it to win it, and as editor I am personally calling on you to get involved.

Why get involved?

I’ve had the pleasure of interviewing so many of you, and businesses have even been so kind as to invite me back a second time round in order to celebrate some good news.

I’ve seen one-man bands flourish and go from the kitchen table to permanent premises and beyond.

You don’t need to have an army of staff or a slick operation in order to be in with a chance of winning.

If your business is retail, wellbeing, lifestyle, or food and drink based, we want to hear from you.

And with 14 categories, there’s really no excuse not to get entering, especially as it is free to do so.

We want to know the good, the bad, and the ugly because that’s where the true passion is.

Who will judge the awards?

I feel honoured to be sitting on the judging panel for the very first time, but thankfully there’s also some old familiar faces to keep me right.

I’ll be joined by Adrian Watson, chief executive of Aberdeen Inspired, which is of course our headline sponsor.

There’s not much Adrian doesn’t know about Aberdeen, and I don’t think I’ve ever met someone so passionate about the Granite City.

Business savvy Gary McDonald is also a mind of information, as Market Development Manager for Opportunity North East.

In order to make sure that entries for new categories will be judged by the absolute experts, we’ve even called in some new names.

Ros Studd is tutor and co-founder of Repair What You Wear, an incredible movement which is inspiring people to say no to fast fashion, one button hole at a time.

And if Amy Singer looks familiar, well of course.

You’ve probably popped into her beautiful shop, CloudyBlue, which can be found in the heart of Rosemount.

And finally, joining the judging panel is Rebecca Carr.

Proud owner of Rebecca Carr Hair Salon in Kintore, Rebecca also runs The Residence which offers all manner of beauty treatments, alongside Hummingbird Cafe.

So rest assured, your application will be looked over by nothing but the best.

We caught up with Adrian, and found out why he’s calling on you all to get involved.

“Aberdeen Inspired is delighted to be the headline sponsor of the Society Awards and we look forward, through the awards, to showcasing all the great and innovative businesses that make up the heart of city and wider north east business community,” he said.

“With fourteen awards up for grabs covering every sector from fashion to food, I’d encourage all our city centre businesses to enter and of course those from the wider region.

“Regardless of size the awards present a genuine opportunity for business owners to showcase what they do and the part they play in making Aberdeen and the shire a great place to live, work and play.

“We are proud to partner with DC Thomson to bring the Society Awards back to the heart of our city and look forward to celebrating the achievements and giving the recognition richly deserved to the fantastic businesses in the city and north-east”.

So there you have it.

New awards and faces

Our Eco Award is a very exciting new addition, and is sponsored by CALA.

Fraser Carr, who is Sales & Marketing Director, can’t wait to get involved.

“CALA are delighted to be involved with the Society Awards and see it make a much welcomed return in 2022 to showcase some of the great things happening across our vibrant city,” said Fraser.

“We are looking forward to the awards ceremony later this year.”

Also quick off the mark is sponsor Atholl Scott Financial Services: “We were delighted to be involved with the Society Awards, especially during a time when businesses were looking to move forwards from a challenging time.

“As a successful local firm, it is important for Atholl Scott Financial Services to be associated with celebrating the best of Aberdeen and the Shire.”

We even have an Outstanding Contribution Award, to be given at the discretion of the judges.

Tell your friends, tell your family, tag us on social media.

And please, please put your name forward and come celebrate this long-awaited night in beautiful Aberdeen.

To find out more and to enter, head to our dedicated Society Awards page.