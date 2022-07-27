Inverurie Locos and Deveronvale progress to Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup quarter-finals

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Inverurie Locos and Deveronvale progress to Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup quarter-finals

By Sophie Goodwin
July 27, 2022, 9:51 pm Updated: July 27, 2022, 10:40 pm
Inverurie Locos manager Richard Hastings.
Inverurie Locos manager Richard Hastings.

Inverurie Locos will play Fraserburgh in the quarter-final of the Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup after defeating Dyce Juniors 2-1 at Ian Mair Park.

The Highland League side took the lead in the 20th minute through Sam Burnett’s strike, before Sam Robertson equalised for Dyce with a penalty early on in the second half.

Despite Dyce’s improved showing in the second-half, Locos set-up a clash against the Broch, who defeated Banks o’ Dee in the first round, as Robert Ward scored an 80th minute penalty winner.

Inverurie missed a perfect opportunity to take an early lead when Lloyd Robertson opted to get his own shot away from tight angle in the box, rather than play it to an unmarked Garry Wood.

Dyce were playing long balls forward in an attempt to get into the final third, and it almost paid off when Kyle Douglas found Guilherme Barbosa down the right flank, but his effort was cleared off the line by Locos’ Logan Johnstone.

The Highland League side took the lead in the 20th minute as Burnett got the ball just outside of the box, before taking a touch to get the ball on his preferred foot and striking it cleanly to beat Morgan Cook in the Dyce goal.

Sam Burnett put Locos ahead in the 20th minute.

Inverurie thought they had doubled their lead when Fergus Alberts tapped the ball into the back of the net from close-range, but the linesman flagged for offside which kept the score at 1-0 at half-time.

The home side won a penalty ten minutes into the second-half when Mark Souter took down a Dyce player in the box. Robertson converted the spotkick, burying it in the bottom right corner.

Dyce were piling the pressure on Locos and the junior side almost went ahead when Dean McDonald unleashed a well-hit effort from just outside the box which forced Reid to make a fingertip save to guide the ball over the bar.

Locos went 2-1 up when Ward scored a powerful penalty 10 minutes before full-time, after Matthew Petermann was halted by a Dyce defender pulling his shirt as he burst into the 18-yard box.

Deveronvale hold their nerve

Meanwhile, Deveronvale booked their place in the quarter-finals of the Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup by beating Hermes at Lochside Park on penalties.

The juniors broke the deadlock through Jack Craig in the 70th minute but Vale substitute Antonio Jam came off the bench to net with six minutes remaining and send the game to spot-kicks.

The Breedon Highland League side held their nerve to progress 5-4 on penalties.

Deveronvale will face Formartine away in the quarter-finals of the competition on Wednesday, August 17.

Deveronvale, beaten 3-0 by Fraserburgh on the opening weekend of the Breedon Highland League, host Lossiemouth this weekend. Hermes head to Sunnybank for their opening match in the Grill League Cup.

