Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup: Fraserburgh beat holders Banks o’ Dee

Fraserburgh defeated Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup holders Banks o’ Dee 1-0 in a keenly-contested first round tie at Bellslea.

Ryan Sargent’s first half strike for the Breedon Highland League champions was the difference between the sides.

The Broch – who have won the competition three times in the last seven years – will be at home to Inverurie Locos in the quarter-final.

Fraserburgh made four changes to the side which defeated Deveronvale on Saturday. Joe Barbour, Logan Watt, Sean Butcher and Scott Barbour dropped to the bench, with Paul Leask, Jordan Guild, Jamie Beagrie and Zane Laird drafted in.

Banks o’ Dee made the same number of alterations with Kyle Willox, Dean Lawrie, Magnus Watson and Matthew Wallace out. Darryn Kelly, Rob Armstrong, Marc Young and Matthew Robertson started.

Broch look for bright start

The hosts, shooting down the slope in the first half, threatened after two minutes with Aidan Combe latching on to a short backpass from Neale Allan. But goalkeeper Ross Salmon managed to block and the Broch couldn’t scramble the loose ball home.

Fraserburgh made a purposeful start trying to pen Banks o’ Dee in, but it didn’t result in many chances early on.

Salmon was called into action on 18 minutes to clear as Ryan Sargent closed in on Combe’s ball in behind. Seconds later Jamie Beagrie fired over from 25 yards.

In the 25th minute, the first clear opening arrived with Paul Young’s chip releasing Zane Laird in the inside left channel, but the youngster’s lobbed finish was over both Salmon and the crossbar.

Sargent was a willing runner in behind and Salmon had to be alert again to clear another through ball from Willie West.

After some determined defending, Dee’s first chance came in the 34th minute when Bryan Hay slipped attempting to clear, which allowed Rob Armstrong to burrow into the area – but goalkeeper Paul Leask was out quickly to block.

Shortly after that opening, Alasdair Stark found some space 25 yards out, however, the right-back couldn’t direct his shot on target.

Four minutes shy of half-time, Fraserburgh made the breakthrough and it was from another promising burst by Sargent.

West played the ball down the left channel and Sargent raced away from the defence before calmly slotting beyond Salmon.

Tie in the balance

Banks o’ Dee were dealt an early second half blow when Matthew Robertson limped off with a suspected hamstring injury, Kacper Lewecki was the replacement.

Fraserburgh had the ball in the net again in 55th minute as Hay prodded home after Combe’s free-kick was flicked on, but the defender was flagged offside.

Magnus Watson was next off the visitors’ bench in place of Hamish MacLeod as manager Jamie Watt tried to change the flow of the game.

With 20 minutes remaining, former Inverurie Locos striker Neil Gauld was introduced for his competitive Dee debut as they pressed for an equaliser.

Meanwhile, Fraserburgh manager Mark Cowie brought on Sean Butcher and Scott Barbour.

Although chances had been at a premium in the second period, it was still an absorbing encounter with the tie delicately poised heading into the closing stages.

On 84 minutes, Barbour did superbly to hold off Lewecki and control West’s ball forward, but the striker’s shot from 15 yards was parried by Salmon.

Despite Banks o’ Dee’s best efforts in the dying embers, they couldn’t force an equaliser.