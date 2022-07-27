Penalty shootout joy for Formartine as they beat Buckie in Aberdeenshire Cup

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Formartine United booked their place in the last eight of the Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup after a 4-3 penalty shootout win against Buckie Thistle at North Lodge Park.

Following a thrilling 2-2 draw, Jonny Crawford, Julian Wade, Jonny Smith and Scott Lisle scored for United with goalkeeper Ewen Macdonald saving efforts from Josh Peters and Shaun Wood of Buckie to send his side through.

In a frantic opening Kyle Macleod went close twice for the visitors. He headed over the crossbar with his first chance before his second effort from 14 yards was deflected over the crossbar.

Every chance seemed to fall to the Buckie forward in the opening minutes and a fine passing move resulted in another chance coming his way but his first-time curling effort failed to trouble Macdonald in the Formartine goal.

Buckie were the dominant side in the opening 20 minutes as they looked for a breakthrough and their hard work eventually paid off.

Macaskill’s low ball into the box from the left wing was met by captain Kevin Fraser who had time to take a touch before firing low past Macdonald.

Macaskill then saw his looping effort headed off the line before Macdonald saved Macleod’s attempt to head home the loose ball.

The visitors could have put this tie to bed inside the opening half hour and Macleod had yet another chance to get on the scoresheet but he headed over from six yards.

It was one-way traffic towards the Formartine goal and Kieran Adams became the first caution of the game after he was booked for a foul on Macleod.

It took until the 33rd minute for the home side to get sight of the Buckie goal and Tyler Mykyta went close from the edge of the box after the Buckie defence had failed to clear a ball into the penalty area but his rising effort went just over Balint Demus’ crossbar.

The home side were back level with their second chance three minutes before the break as a corner was played short to Mykyta and his delivery was headed past Demus by Julian Wade.

The visitors suffered a blow in first half injury time when Mark McLauchlan limped off following a collision with goalscorer Wade to be replaced by Cohen Ramsay.

Scott Lisle had a great chance early in the second after Mykyta’s pass sent him clear on goal but the United striker’s touch was heavy and Demus managed to smother the danger.

But Demus was powerless to prevent Formartine from taking the lead in the 56th minute as Lisle’s pass sent Wade clear on goal and the striker took the ball past the Buckie goalkeeper before firing into the empty net.

Josh Peters was sent on for his Buckie debut as the visitors looked to get back into the tie and he was on the pitch all of two minutes before he opened his account for the club as he turned in the box to fire home the equaliser after Formartine had failed to clear Macaskill’s ball into the box.

Buckie had a chance to regain the lead 20 minutes from time after Matthew McLean fouled Ramsay to concede a penalty but Sam Urquhart dragged his spot kick wide of goal.

McLean made amends for conceding the penalty when he cleared a Peters effort off the line and with no further scoring the match was decided on penalties.

Mykyta was the only United player to miss from the spot with Jack Murray, Andy Macaskill and Sam Pugh all netting for the Jags. However, Macdonald’s saes from Peters and Wood proved decisive.