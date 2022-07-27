Penalty shootout joy for Formartine as they beat Buckie in Aberdeenshire Cup

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Penalty shootout joy for Formartine as they beat Buckie in Aberdeenshire Cup

By Paul Third
July 27, 2022, 10:08 pm Updated: July 27, 2022, 10:37 pm
Ewen Macdonald is congratulated by his Formartine team-mates after his spot kick saves
Ewen Macdonald is congratulated by his Formartine team-mates after his spot kick saves

Formartine United booked their place in the last eight of the Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup after a 4-3 penalty shootout win against Buckie Thistle at North Lodge Park.

Following a thrilling 2-2 draw, Jonny Crawford, Julian Wade, Jonny Smith and Scott Lisle scored for United with goalkeeper Ewen Macdonald saving efforts from Josh Peters and Shaun Wood of Buckie to send his side through.

In a frantic opening Kyle Macleod went close twice for the visitors. He headed over the crossbar with his first chance before his second effort from 14 yards was deflected over the crossbar.

Every chance seemed to fall to the Buckie forward in the opening minutes and a fine passing move resulted in another chance coming his way but his first-time curling effort failed to trouble Macdonald in the Formartine goal.

Buckie were the dominant side in the opening 20 minutes as they looked for a breakthrough and their hard work eventually paid off.

Buckie captain Kevin Fraser celebrates his opener at Formartine. Picture by Wullie Marr.

Macaskill’s low ball into the box from the left wing was met by captain Kevin Fraser who had time to take a touch before firing low past Macdonald.

Macaskill then saw his looping effort headed off the line before Macdonald saved Macleod’s attempt to head home the loose ball.

The visitors could have put this tie to bed inside the opening half hour and Macleod had yet another chance to get on the scoresheet but he headed over from six yards.

It was one-way traffic towards the Formartine goal and Kieran Adams became the first caution of the game after he was booked for a foul on Macleod.

It took until the 33rd minute for the home side to get sight of the Buckie goal and Tyler Mykyta went close from the edge of the box after the Buckie defence had failed to clear a ball into the penalty area but his rising effort went just over Balint Demus’ crossbar.

The home side were back level with their second chance three minutes before the break as a corner was played short to Mykyta and his delivery was headed past Demus by Julian Wade.

Julian Wade celebrates his equaliser for Formartine against Buckie. Picture by Wullie Marr.

The visitors suffered a blow in first half injury time when Mark McLauchlan limped off following a collision with goalscorer Wade to be replaced by Cohen Ramsay.

Scott Lisle had a great chance early in the second after Mykyta’s pass sent him clear on goal but the United striker’s touch was heavy and Demus managed to smother the danger.

But Demus was powerless to prevent Formartine from taking the lead in the 56th minute as Lisle’s pass sent Wade clear on goal and the striker took the ball past the Buckie goalkeeper before firing into the empty net.

Josh Peters was sent on for his Buckie debut as the visitors looked to get back into the tie and he was on the pitch all of two minutes before he opened his account for the club as he turned in the box to fire home the equaliser after Formartine had failed to clear Macaskill’s ball into the box.

Josh Peters is congratulated by his team-mates after firing Buckie level. Picture by Wullie Marr.

Buckie had a chance to regain the lead 20 minutes from time after Matthew McLean fouled Ramsay to concede a penalty but Sam Urquhart dragged his spot kick wide of goal.

McLean made amends for conceding the penalty when he cleared a Peters effort off the line and with no further scoring the match was decided on penalties.

Mykyta was the only United player to miss from the spot with Jack Murray, Andy Macaskill and Sam Pugh all netting for the Jags. However, Macdonald’s saes from Peters and Wood proved decisive.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal