Banks o’ Dee beat Huntly to claim maiden Breedon Highland League victory; Brechin City keep up 100% start v Formartine United

Breedon Highland League newcomers Banks o’ Dee beat Huntly 5-2 to record their first win in the division.

Mark Gilmour, Kane Winton (two), Jack Henderson and Robert Armstrong were on target for Dee at Spain Park – with two of the counters coming from the penalty spot – while Brodie Allen netted a double for the visitors.

Manager Jamie Watt admitted Dee had to fight for the three points.

He said: “After two draws, it was a big deal to get our first win.

“We made heavy work of it at times and created opportunities in the first half, but Huntly were always a threat and Ross (Salmon) had to pull off two good saves.

“Huntly grew into the game in the second half, but we made a couple of tactical changes with our subs and got back into the game in the final 20 minutes.”

The hosts were awarded a penalty after 16 minutes when James Connelly was adjudged by referee Joel Kennedy to have fouled Winton. Gilmour stepped up from the spot, sending ex-Dee keeper Fraser Hobday the wrong way.

The Black and Golds levelled on the half-hour mark when Adam Morris found Allen and he netted with a low drive for his first of the season.

With 33 minutes gone, Winton who rolled a shot inside the post to restore the Dee lead, despite claims for a handball in the build-up.

Huntly were then forced into a change at the break with Euan Storrier replacing Hobday in goal following a thigh injury suffered by the keeper.

Dee extended their lead to 3-1 with Winton adding his second with a first time finish after getting on the end of an Armstrong corner.

In the 66th minute, Morris again set-up Allen – slipping a pass behind the opposition for his team-mate, who lifted his finish past Salmon for his second of the afternoon.

There was controversy with seven minutes to go, when the ball appeared to hit Huntly’s Kyle Dalling on the chest and he was penalised for a handball inside the area by referee Kennedy. Connelly was cautioned for his protest, before substitute Henderson made it 4-2 from the spot.

The Dee win was wrapped up three minutes into stoppage time, with Armstrong netting with a low shot inside the post.

Watt paid tribute to captain Winton, who has netted three times in four games, adding: “It’s something he’s notorious for, scoring goals. He drove forward and got the penalty, and had a great finish for first.

“His second was a cracking finish, getting on the end of a corner, and he’s led like a proper captain with a tremendous performance at both ends.”

Despite the defeat, Huntly manager Allan Hale was pleased with the second half showing from his side.

He said: “I wasn’t satisfied with our first half performance, but in the second half we were excellent.

“We had two good finishes from Brodie (Allen), who impressed throughout the game.

“I don’t think 5-2 was a fair reflection – we made a positive change by going with two upfront before conceding a penalty, which hit our player on the chest.”

Brechin City go three-from-three, despite ex-striker Wade’s wonder goal for Formartine

Brechin City made it three wins from three Breedon Highland League games after defeating Formartine United 3-1 at Glebe Park.

The home side set the pace straight from the kick-off and grabbed the opening goal after just five minutes when Marc Scott picked up a pass from Fraser Macleod and drilled a low shot past Ewen MacDonald in the Formartine goal.

Brechin were well on top in those opening minutes, but were brought back down to earth in the 12th minute when United equalised via a wonderful goal from Julian Wade. The former Hedgemen striker picked up the ball wide on the right, 25 yards from goal before unleashing a superb right-foot drive which soared into the top corner of the net, giving Brechin keeper Lenny Wilson no chance.

Brechin picked themselves up and regained the advantage just before the half-hour when Grady McGrath headed home a Jamie Bain corner, with Jordan Northcott completing the scoring eight minutes later when he collected a pass from Scott before slotting the ball past MacDonald.

City manager Andy Kirk was delighted with his side’s performance in a game where all the goals were scored in the first half.

“I’m really pleased,” he said. “In the opening 45 minutes we were really good in spells, creating some good chances and moved the ball well.

“We started really well, got the opening goal and then a wonder strike from Julian gave Formartine a lift, but the lads recovered really well and regained the initiative.

“The second-half was slightly different type of performance, but I thought that we were well in control over the course of the 90 minutes and were well worth our win.”

United boss Stuart Anderson said: “I’m disappointed with the result as we’ve been on a really good run and I think that that was our first defeat in 10 matches, but we weren’t really at it today and we came up against a very good team who will be there or thereabouts come the end of the season.

“I told the players after the match that there was no point in feeling sorry for themselves – we just have to bounce back and try and improve.

“Brechin showed the standard we have to try and achieve if we want to finish at the top end of the table at the end of the season.”