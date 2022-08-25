‘I didn’t fancy us’ – Graeme Stewart relieved after Buckie end barren penalty run

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Highland League

‘I didn’t fancy us’ – Graeme Stewart relieved after Buckie end barren penalty run

By Callum Law
August 25, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: August 25, 2022, 7:52 am
Buckie Thistle goalkeeper Lee Herbert saves a penalty from Brora Rangers Jordan MacRae
Buckie Thistle goalkeeper Lee Herbert saves a penalty from Brora Rangers Jordan MacRae

Buckie Thistle manager Graeme Stewart admitted he didn’t fancy his side to win their SPFL Trust Trophy penalty shoot-out against Brora Rangers.

The Jags progressed to the third round of the Challenge Cup with a 4-2 victory on penalties following a 1-1 draw at Victoria Park.

Buckie had lost their last four shoot-outs and boss Stewart was worried the barren run would continue.

He said: “Thankfully we got the monkey off our back with the penalties.

“I wasn’t fancying it, I have to be honest, I just didn’t fancy us.

“We’d lost our last four penalty shoot-outs so we didn’t want it to go to penalties.

“The players were told to hit the target and all the penalties were outstanding, apart from Sam Urquhart’s, he nutmegged the goalkeeper.

“He was probably nervous after missing his last one, but the rest were outstanding and Lee Herbert pulled off two great saves.

“He’s shown what a big part of the team he is, he’s developing all the time and will become a top Highland League goalkeeper.”

The draw for round three is at 1pm on Monday with Buckie in the hat alongside clubs from the Championship and two sides from Northern Ireland and two from Wales.

Reflecting on the 90 minutes, Stewart added: “It was a great game between two top Highland League clubs, we maybe just edged it on chances.

“Brora were good in possession and have some very good players, but the best thing for me was they didn’t create many chances.”

Keepers impress

In an entertaining first half Brora goalkeeper Joe Malin produced superb stops to deny Josh Peters and Kevin Fraser.

At the other Lee Herbert did well to claw away Colin Williamson’s quickly taken free-kick and an Andrew Macrae drive was deflected just wide.

Buckie broke the deadlock four minutes after half-time with Peters volleying Shaun Wood’s pinpoint cross into the left corner from 14 yards.

Andrew Macrae celebrates netting Brora Rangers’ equaliser against Buckie Thistle.

Seconds later the Jags hit the woodwork with Andrew MacAskill’s deflected shot bouncing against the right post before Malin blocked Fraser’s attempt on the rebound.

On 71 minutes the Cattachs levelled as Macrae broke through following a fine one-two with Gregor MacDonald before rounding Herbert to score.

In the shoot-out Herbert saved MacDonald and Jordan MacRae’s efforts from 12 yards.

That meant successful spot-kicks from Sam Urquhart, Peters, MacAskill and Sam Pugh sent Buckie through.

Positives for Cattachs

Brora boss Craig Campbell said: “Credit to Buckie they were the better side in the first half, although we did compete, we didn’t play like we have in the last few games.

“We know coming to Buckie it’s difficult, they started the second half better and got their goal.

“We had a bit of a rugged 15 or 20 minutes but when we brought Dale Gillespie on and changed the formation we came back into.

“Andrew Macrae’s equaliser was a great footballing goal and after that either team could have nicked it because it was end to end.

“When it goes to penalties it’s a lottery but credit to the boys for coming back from 1-0 down.

“In the past we could have crumbled but they showed resilience and got us back into the game.

“Credit to their goalkeeper he’s had a couple of good saves, Gregor’s penalty maybe wasn’t the best but I can’t give him too much stick for that.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Highland League

Buckie Thistle goalkeeper Lee Herbert saves a penalty from Brora Rangers Jordan MacRae
Turriff boss Dean Donaldson hails his players' fighting qualities after Banks o' Dee draw
Buckie Thistle goalkeeper Lee Herbert saves a penalty from Brora Rangers Jordan MacRae
Formartine defeat nine-man Huntly; Inverurie Locos victorious at Deveronvale
Buckie Thistle goalkeeper Lee Herbert saves a penalty from Brora Rangers Jordan MacRae
Rothes come from behind to defeat Keith; Wick chalk up another home win
Buckie Thistle goalkeeper Lee Herbert saves a penalty from Brora Rangers Jordan MacRae
Buckie defeat Brora on penalties in SPFL Trust Trophy
Buckie Thistle goalkeeper Lee Herbert saves a penalty from Brora Rangers Jordan MacRae
SPFL Trust Trophy: Brechin City edge Stirling Albion on penalties to reach third round
Buckie Thistle goalkeeper Lee Herbert saves a penalty from Brora Rangers Jordan MacRae
Substitutes make their mark as points are shared between Turriff United and Banks o'…
Buckie Thistle goalkeeper Lee Herbert saves a penalty from Brora Rangers Jordan MacRae
Lossiemouth clock up third straight win with 4-2 triumph over Strathspey Thistle
0
Buckie Thistle goalkeeper Lee Herbert saves a penalty from Brora Rangers Jordan MacRae
WATCH: Highland League Weekly - Charlie and Fiona Simpson tell us about being Mr…
0
Buckie Thistle goalkeeper Lee Herbert saves a penalty from Brora Rangers Jordan MacRae
WATCH: Highland League Weekly - Turriff United's Andrew Watt tackles the Quickfire Questions
0
Buckie Thistle goalkeeper Lee Herbert saves a penalty from Brora Rangers Jordan MacRae
Banks o’ Dee’s Mark Gilmour completed Saturday Highland League hat-trick after lunchtime arrival home…
0

More from Press and Journal

Buckie Thistle goalkeeper Lee Herbert saves a penalty from Brora Rangers Jordan MacRae
Man taken to hospital after being found injured in Portlethen
Buckie Thistle goalkeeper Lee Herbert saves a penalty from Brora Rangers Jordan MacRae
Unite says talks with the Scottish Government were 'constructive' but decline request to stop…
0
Buckie Thistle goalkeeper Lee Herbert saves a penalty from Brora Rangers Jordan MacRae
Western Isles medical practice taken over by health board after its GP leaves
0
Buckie Thistle goalkeeper Lee Herbert saves a penalty from Brora Rangers Jordan MacRae
Aberdeen man with connections to Fraserburgh reported missing
Buckie Thistle goalkeeper Lee Herbert saves a penalty from Brora Rangers Jordan MacRae
Repopulation zone could be 'call to action' to help stem loss of people from…
1
alan cumming burn
REVIEW: Dance theatre meets art installation in Alan Cumming’s Burn
0