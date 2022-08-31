Warning Aberdeen will only get a ‘minimum level’ of gritting this winter as salt and diesel costs rocket

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Warning Aberdeen will only get a ‘minimum level’ of gritting this winter as salt and diesel costs rocket

By Kirstie Topp, Local Democracy Reporter
August 31, 2022, 5:00 pm Updated: September 1, 2022, 7:50 am
Aberdeen City Council has approved its winter maintenance plan. Picture by Jim Irvine
Aberdeen City Council has approved its winter maintenance plan. Picture by Jim Irvine

Aberdeen residents have been warned that only “a basic level” of gritting will be carried out this winter, with salt and diesel costs soaring.

Councillors met on Wednesday to approve the winter maintenance budget.

About £1.57million will be ploughed into keeping streets and roads safe, but extra cash could be spent if the winter weather proves more severe than anticipated.

Council chiefs said this coming winter will see a “significant increase in costs” including the price of salt – which has risen by around 25%.

Meanwhile the price of diesel will rise by 30%.

Council chiefs admit that the winter maintenance budget, which has not been changed since 2019, would provide “minimum” support during a mild to average winter.

A report states: “These cost rises mean that the roads service forecast an ability to deliver a service level … believed to be a minimum level to meet statutory obligation.”

Gritter being filled at the council depots. Picture by Jim Irvine

More severe winters have seen the council dip in to its emergency reserves to ensure residents can travel around the city safely.

Weather conditions challenge staff

Changes in winter weather have also brought new challenges to the local authority over recent years.

Flooding to the east of the city with snowfall to the west has become “logistically challenging” for council staff to tackle.

Rainfall through the day freezing overnight has also led the council to reconsider its gritting routes.

Because of grit being washed away by rain during the day, some roads have needed to be treated twice.

Council grit levels are at full capacity. Picture by Jim Irvine

Salt stock levels at full capacity

But the council’s salt stock levels are back up at full capacity, with around 11,500 tonnes currently in depots.

Last year the local authority used just under five tonnes of salt – but went through double that the previous winter.

Members of the public have instead been asked to apply for a one-tonne salt bag to help keep their areas clear.

