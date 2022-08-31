Warning Aberdeen will only get a ‘minimum level’ of gritting this winter as salt and diesel costs rocket

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeen residents have been warned that only “a basic level” of gritting will be carried out this winter, with salt and diesel costs soaring.

Councillors met on Wednesday to approve the winter maintenance budget.

About £1.57million will be ploughed into keeping streets and roads safe, but extra cash could be spent if the winter weather proves more severe than anticipated.

Council chiefs said this coming winter will see a “significant increase in costs” including the price of salt – which has risen by around 25%.

Meanwhile the price of diesel will rise by 30%.

Council chiefs admit that the winter maintenance budget, which has not been changed since 2019, would provide “minimum” support during a mild to average winter.

A report states: “These cost rises mean that the roads service forecast an ability to deliver a service level … believed to be a minimum level to meet statutory obligation.”

More severe winters have seen the council dip in to its emergency reserves to ensure residents can travel around the city safely.

Weather conditions challenge staff

Changes in winter weather have also brought new challenges to the local authority over recent years.

Flooding to the east of the city with snowfall to the west has become “logistically challenging” for council staff to tackle.

Rainfall through the day freezing overnight has also led the council to reconsider its gritting routes.

Because of grit being washed away by rain during the day, some roads have needed to be treated twice.

Salt stock levels at full capacity

But the council’s salt stock levels are back up at full capacity, with around 11,500 tonnes currently in depots.

Last year the local authority used just under five tonnes of salt – but went through double that the previous winter.

Members of the public have instead been asked to apply for a one-tonne salt bag to help keep their areas clear.