Fraserburgh and Buckie both hit four without reply on the road

Highland League champions Fraserburgh kept up their good goal scoring record in recent games as they scored four times without reply at Nairn County.

Manager Mark Cowie was delighted to see his side produce a strong display despite the absence of some key players.

He said: “The team I started was strong and when we made the changes it didn’t weaken us as we have a good pool which we have recently added to with Bryan Hay, Sean Butcher, Lewis Davidson and Ryan Cowie not playing on the day.

“They will become available for Wednesday night’s Aberdeenshire Cup semi-final at Turriff however.

“I’m delighted because history tells me this is a nightmare of a ground to come to and win because when Nairn click they are a good side. Teams will discover this as the season wears on.”

The deadlock was broken after 32 minutes when Scott Barbour converted from the spot after Cameron Lisle upended Willie West in the box.

Three second half goals put game beyond Nairn

Fraserburgh added to their advantage after 62 minutes as Kieran Simpson rose in isolation to head home a Barbour corner kick for the second.

A poor goalkeeping clearance from Dylan MacLean saw Logan Watt fire into an empty net from 20 yards as Broch further increased their advantage five minutes later.

Paul Campbell completed the scoring with eight minutes remaining as Aidan Combe was upended in the box.

Nairn manager Ronnie Sharp was disappointed at conceding two penalties to the Broch.

He said: “You can’t give away one penalty never mind two in one game and expect to win.

“We also gave away another bad goal from a corner which was a simple ball into the box and we just stood and watched it when we needed to attack it.

“It’s mistake after mistake so far for us this season and we need a few new faces in to improve our squad and hopefully get a win to improve us confidence wise.

“The bottom line is we have to do better.”

Locos steamrollered by Buckie Thistle

Buckie Thistle also hit four without reply as they swept Inverurie Locos aside at Harlaw Park.

Goals in the first period from Kyle MacLeod, Josh Peters and Cohen Ramsay put the game beyond the home side, with Sam Urquhart adding an excellent strike to complete the scoring on the hour mark.

Jags manager Graeme Stewart was understandably pleased with the display.

He said: “I’m delighted with the performance. It was 4-0 but it could have been six or seven to be honest.

“It was impressive considering all the games we’ve had to play over the last month, plus having boys like Marcus (Goodall) and Max (Barry) missing.

“Lewis Mackinnon and Hamish Munro are carrying injuries and probably shouldn’t have played but we had to get them on the pitch and it was an outstanding performance.

“Josh Peters has good pace and ability on the ball, he tends to get caught up in the battle when he plays through the middle, so we moved him out left and he was excellent.

“Kyle MacLeod gives us a good focal point, he’s a clever player and gets us up the pitch when we need it.”

Jags stung Locos with three first-half goals

Buckie needed just eight minutes to open the scoring. Kyle MacLeod was played in behind by Sam Pugh and he poked the ball low beyond Andy Reid from eight yards.

The visitors made it two in the 32nd minute as Peters came inside off a throw in to smash a tremendous shot high past Reid from just outside the penalty area.

The third goal came when Cohen Ramsey was given too much space to run forward and place a low shot beyond the despairing dive of Reid from 25 yards.

Sam Urquhart made it four on the hour mark with an acrobatic scissors kick into the right-hand corner from close range.

Locos substitute Taylor Thain saw red for a late tackle on MacAskill in the closing stages.

Disappointment for Locos boss

Locos boss Richard Hastings was disappointed with the lack of response from his players in the second half.

He said: “It’s never easy to lose a game in that manner, to a scoreline like that, but the nature of the goals we lost was really disappointing.

“We didn’t make them work hard for the goals at all.

“We’re looking for more from the boys, you’re looking for a reaction as it’s a 90-minute game and they need to keep going.

“We were just too flat overall.”