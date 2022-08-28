Fraserburgh and Buckie both hit four without reply on the road

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Fraserburgh and Buckie both hit four without reply on the road

By Reporter
August 28, 2022, 5:00 pm Updated: August 28, 2022, 9:15 pm
Scott Barbour opened the scoring for Fraserburgh at Nairn
Scott Barbour opened the scoring for Fraserburgh at Nairn

Highland League champions Fraserburgh kept up their good goal scoring record in recent games as they scored four times without reply at Nairn County.

Manager Mark Cowie was delighted to see his side produce a strong display despite the absence of some key players.

He said: “The team I started was strong and when we made the changes it didn’t weaken us as we have a good pool which we have recently added to with Bryan Hay, Sean Butcher, Lewis Davidson and Ryan Cowie not playing on the day.

“They will become available for Wednesday night’s Aberdeenshire Cup semi-final at Turriff however.

“I’m delighted because history tells me this is a nightmare of a ground to come to and win because when Nairn click they are a good side. Teams will discover this as the season wears on.”

The deadlock was broken after 32 minutes when Scott Barbour converted from the spot after Cameron Lisle upended Willie West in the box.

Three second half goals put game beyond Nairn

Fraserburgh added to their advantage after 62 minutes as Kieran Simpson rose in isolation to head home a Barbour corner kick for the second.

A poor goalkeeping clearance from Dylan MacLean saw Logan Watt fire into an empty net from 20 yards as Broch further increased their advantage five minutes later.

Paul Campbell completed the scoring with eight minutes remaining as Aidan Combe was upended in the box.

Nairn manager Ronnie Sharp was disappointed at conceding two penalties to the Broch.

He said: “You can’t give away one penalty never mind two in one game and expect to win.

“We also gave away another bad goal from a corner which was a simple ball into the box and we just stood and watched it when we needed to attack it.

“It’s mistake after mistake so far for us this season and we need a few new faces in to improve our squad and hopefully get a win to improve us confidence wise.

“The bottom line is we have to do better.”

Locos steamrollered by Buckie Thistle

Buckie Thistle also hit four without reply as they swept Inverurie Locos aside at Harlaw Park.

Goals in the first period from Kyle MacLeod, Josh Peters and Cohen Ramsay put the game beyond the home side, with Sam Urquhart adding an excellent strike to complete the scoring on the hour mark.

Jags manager Graeme Stewart was understandably pleased with the display.

He said: “I’m delighted with the performance. It was 4-0 but it could have been six or seven to be honest.

“It was impressive considering all the games we’ve had to play over the last month, plus having boys like Marcus (Goodall) and Max (Barry) missing.

“Lewis Mackinnon and Hamish Munro are carrying injuries and probably shouldn’t have played but we had to get them on the pitch and it was an outstanding performance.

“Josh Peters has good pace and ability on the ball, he tends to get caught up in the battle when he plays through the middle, so we moved him out left and he was excellent.

“Kyle MacLeod gives us a good focal point, he’s a clever player and gets us up the pitch when we need it.”

Jags stung Locos with three first-half goals

Josh Peters, left, was on the mark again for Buckie at Inverurie

Buckie needed just eight minutes to open the scoring. Kyle MacLeod was played in behind by Sam Pugh and he poked the ball low beyond Andy Reid from eight yards.

The visitors made it two in the 32nd minute as Peters came inside off a throw in to smash a tremendous shot high past Reid from just outside the penalty area.

The third goal came when Cohen Ramsey was given too much space to run forward and place a low shot beyond the despairing dive of Reid from 25 yards.

Sam Urquhart made it four on the hour mark with an acrobatic scissors kick into the right-hand corner from close range.

Locos substitute Taylor Thain saw red for a late tackle on MacAskill in the closing stages.

Disappointment for Locos boss

Locos boss Richard Hastings was disappointed with the lack of response from his players in the second half.

He said: “It’s never easy to lose a game in that manner, to a scoreline like that, but the nature of the goals we lost was really disappointing.

“We didn’t make them work hard for the goals at all.

“We’re looking for more from the boys, you’re looking for a reaction as it’s a 90-minute game and they need to keep going.

“We were just too flat overall.”

Scott Barbour opened the scoring for Fraserburgh at Nairn
Scott Barbour opened the scoring for Fraserburgh at Nairn
Scott Barbour opened the scoring for Fraserburgh at Nairn
Scott Barbour opened the scoring for Fraserburgh at Nairn
Scott Barbour opened the scoring for Fraserburgh at Nairn
Scott Barbour opened the scoring for Fraserburgh at Nairn
Scott Barbour opened the scoring for Fraserburgh at Nairn
Scott Barbour opened the scoring for Fraserburgh at Nairn
Scott Barbour opened the scoring for Fraserburgh at Nairn
Scott Barbour opened the scoring for Fraserburgh at Nairn
