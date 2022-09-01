Fraserburgh’s Ryan Cowie grateful for the treatment he received after knee dislocation

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Fraserburgh’s Ryan Cowie grateful for the treatment he received after knee dislocation

By Callum Law
September 1, 2022, 5:00 pm
Fraserburgh's Ryan Cowie has thanked the people who looked after dislocating his knee
Fraserburgh's Ryan Cowie has thanked the people who looked after dislocating his knee

Fraserburgh’s Ryan Cowie has thanked everyone who looked after him when he dislocated his knee against Turriff United on Wednesday.

The defender – who only came back last month from a torn meniscus – sustained a new injury to his left knee in the first half of the Broch’s Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup semi-final victory at the Haughs.

Cowie received an X-ray today which showed he hadn’t sustained any fractures and provided there is no ligament damage he should be sidelined for a couple of months.

Explaining what happened the 30-year-old said: “I planted my left leg and tried to twist and kick the ball with my right against Keir Smith to get us a throw-in.

“As I twisted all my body weight went on the knee and it popped out.

“I’ve read that I got pushed or that I hit an advertising board but I planted the left foot and when I lifted my right leg and twisted I just collapsed.

‘I’m grateful to everyone’

“Sarah Robertson our physio was brilliant as were Steven Henderson Turriff’s GP and Michael Dick our club doctor.

“They realised straightaway that it was dislocated and that it needed pushed back in.

“But the muscles around my knee had tightened and I’m maybe by own worst enemy in that I focus a lot on leg strength and building muscle which made it difficult for the knee to go back in.

“They tried to push it back but had to wait for the ambulance to arrive and it was during that period that the pain started to arrive, it was like a drilling feeling around the knee.

“One of the paramedics was standing over me saying ‘deep breaths, deep breaths’ and giving the rest of them signals about when to try to push it back in.

Ryan Cowie receives treatment during Fraserburgh’s Aberdeenshire Cup tie against Turriff

“Steven Henderson managed to push it back in and I felt a click and they were all cheering the bottom of the bed.

“I’m grateful to everyone for looking after me. Pearl Hendry (Turriff’s kitlady) was coming through offering cups of tea or anything else I wanted when I was waiting on the ambulance.

“Eddie Morrison (Turriff committee member) was offering to drive my car home, Gairn Ritchie (Turriff chairman) was seeing what he could do to help.

“I couldn’t thank the guys at Turriff enough for the way they looked after me, it shows what the Highland League is all about.

“Dean Donaldson (Turriff manager) has given me a couple of messages wishing me all the best, he shook my hand as I was going off on the stretcher.

“It was Mark my brother (Fraserburgh manager) I felt sorry for he was in tears, I said to him ‘how are you going to watch the second half?’”

Upbeat about return

Looking ahead to his recovery, Cowie added: “The X-ray was precautionary to check there was no damage to the bones, everything’s in place and the bones are fine.

“If the ligaments are OK the timeline seems to about eight weeks.

“Turriff’s left-back Liam Cheyne messaged me and said he did something similar and it took about eight weeks.

“That gives me hope but I will treat it with a bit of extra caution because it is the same knee that was operated on in the summer.

“I might be better leaving it an extra couple of weeks, I’m maybe my worst enemy in a sense because as soon as I feel OK I want to go back training and playing.

“Hopefully it’s eight to 10 weeks and I’ll see where I am after that.

“I’m positive, I won’t let it get me down and it was great that the boys got through to the final.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Highland League

Fraserburgh's Ryan Cowie has thanked the people who looked after dislocating his knee
Ross Still hopes Huntly can take a step closer to ending 15-year wait for…
Fraserburgh's Ryan Cowie has thanked the people who looked after dislocating his knee
EE Aberdeenshire Cup: Fraserburgh pleased to reach final but Ryan Cowie hit with fresh…
Fraserburgh's Ryan Cowie has thanked the people who looked after dislocating his knee
Clachnacuddin to face Brora Rangers in North of Scotland Cup final
Fraserburgh's Ryan Cowie has thanked the people who looked after dislocating his knee
EE Aberdeenshire Cup: Fraserburgh defeat Turriff to reach final
Fraserburgh's Ryan Cowie has thanked the people who looked after dislocating his knee
Aberdeenshire Shield draw: Holders Banks o' Dee paired with Fraserburgh
Fraserburgh's Ryan Cowie has thanked the people who looked after dislocating his knee
Huntly's Allan Hale delighted after Scottish Cup tie is chosen for TV
Fraserburgh's Ryan Cowie has thanked the people who looked after dislocating his knee
Huntly's Scottish Cup tie with Pollok chosen for live broadcast
Fraserburgh's Ryan Cowie has thanked the people who looked after dislocating his knee
WATCH: Highland League Weekly - Rothes' Fraser Robertson tackles the Quickfire Questions
0
Fraserburgh's Ryan Cowie has thanked the people who looked after dislocating his knee
WATCH: Highland League Weekly - Long-serving kit-lady Pearl Hendry on her devotion to Turriff…
0
Fraserburgh's Ryan Cowie has thanked the people who looked after dislocating his knee
Lossiemouth's Ryan Stuart looks to upset Brora in bid for final spot

More from Press and Journal

Fraserburgh's Ryan Cowie has thanked the people who looked after dislocating his knee
Coastguard uses 'detective work' to find boat aground in 'communication blackspot' off Skye
Tui flight
'Treated less than animals to slaughter': Diabetic man refused bottle of water after 'shambolic'…
0
Fraserburgh's Ryan Cowie has thanked the people who looked after dislocating his knee
Paul O'Hara in control at West Kilbride as he seeks second Scottish PGA title
Fraserburgh's Ryan Cowie has thanked the people who looked after dislocating his knee
Shetland Council to stream meetings live online
0
Fraserburgh's Ryan Cowie has thanked the people who looked after dislocating his knee
30 days work in three months - and that's an improvement for the Moray…
1
Fraserburgh's Ryan Cowie has thanked the people who looked after dislocating his knee
Ferrari Roma a grand tour de force
0