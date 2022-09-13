Civil Service Strollers tie in Scottish Cup brings back happy memories for Fraserburgh’s Scott Barbour

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Scott Barbour still has a physical reminder of the last time Fraserburgh faced Civil Service Strollers.

The Breedon Highland League champions make the trip to Edinburgh this weekend to face Lowland League opposition in round one of the Scottish Cup.

The last meeting between the clubs was at the same stage in 2013 with striker Barbour netting a hat-trick in a 4-0 win for the Broch.

Looking back at that encounter, the 30-year-old said: “It sticks out because there wasn’t a man of the match award.

“But Finlay Noble (Fraserburgh chairman) gave me the pennant from the game and I was actually looking at it a couple of weeks ago.

“I’m sure they’ll probably be a totally different team now and it will be a tough game, but that’s a good memory for me.

Scottish Cup ‘even more important this year’

“I haven’t scored a hat-trick in the Scottish Cup since, so it was a good day for me.

“I watched the highlights again during the summer – I’d just come back from offshore before that game.

“I only went offshore once in my life and I didn’t enjoy it because I missed games.”

Fraserburgh have enjoyed some successful cup runs in recent years with memorable ties against Rangers and Falkirk.

However, last year they were beaten by Sauchie in the first round and Barbour doesn’t want the same thing to happen against the side which is sixth in the Lowland League.

He added: “The Scottish Cup is always something we look forward to. We’ve had some big ties in recent years and it’s always a competition we want to do well in.

“It’s probably even more important for us this year after being knocked out by Sauchie in the first round last year.

“We don’t want to get beat on Saturday and fall at the first hurdle again, so it’s a massive day for us.”