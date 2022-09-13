Civil Service Strollers tie in Scottish Cup brings back happy memories for Fraserburgh’s Scott Barbour

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Civil Service Strollers tie in Scottish Cup brings back happy memories for Fraserburgh’s Scott Barbour

By Callum Law
September 13, 2022, 11:45 am
Scott Barbour celebrates scoring for Fraserburgh against Civil Service Strollers in 2013.
Scott Barbour still has a physical reminder of the last time Fraserburgh faced Civil Service Strollers.

The Breedon Highland League champions make the trip to Edinburgh this weekend to face Lowland League opposition in round one of the Scottish Cup.

The last meeting between the clubs was at the same stage in 2013 with striker Barbour netting a hat-trick in a 4-0 win for the Broch.

Looking back at that encounter, the 30-year-old said: “It sticks out because there wasn’t a man of the match award.

“But Finlay Noble (Fraserburgh chairman) gave me the pennant from the game and I was actually looking at it a couple of weeks ago.

“I’m sure they’ll probably be a totally different team now and it will be a tough game, but that’s a good memory for me.

Scottish Cup ‘even more important this year’

“I haven’t scored a hat-trick in the Scottish Cup since, so it was a good day for me.

“I watched the highlights again during the summer – I’d just come back from offshore before that game.

“I only went offshore once in my life and I didn’t enjoy it because I missed games.”

Fraserburgh have enjoyed some successful cup runs in recent years with memorable ties against Rangers and Falkirk.

However, last year they were beaten by Sauchie in the first round and Barbour doesn’t want the same thing to happen against the side which is sixth in the Lowland League.

He added: “The Scottish Cup is always something we look forward to. We’ve had some big ties in recent years and it’s always a competition we want to do well in.

“It’s probably even more important for us this year after being knocked out by Sauchie in the first round last year.

“We don’t want to get beat on Saturday and fall at the first hurdle again, so it’s a massive day for us.”

