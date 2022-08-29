Highland League clubs discover Scottish Cup opponents

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

There are two all-Breedon Highland League ties in the first round of the Scottish Cup.

The 18 Highland League clubs discovered their opposition for next month’s first round in Monday afternoon’s draw.

Banks o’ Dee welcome Turriff United to Spain Park while Lossiemouth host Buckie Thistle at Grant Park.

Elsewhere, Forres Mechanics are at home to Glasgow University, Formartine United tackle East Stirlingshire at North Lodge Park while Wick Academy, Strathspey Thistle, Nairn County, Deveronvale and Keith will also have home advantage.

Champions Fraserburgh are on the road to Civil Service Strollers, Brora Rangers visit Open Goal Broomhill and Inverurie Locos will make the trip to either Irvine Meadow or Hill of Beath Hawthorn.

Huntly, Clachnacuddin, Rothes and Brechin City are also on the road.

Ties will be played on the weekend of September 17 and 18.

The first round draw in full is as follows:

Gretna 2008 Edinburgh University

Cumbernauld Colts v Dalbeattie Star

Jeanfield Swifts v Brechin City

Musselburgh Athletic v Newtongrange Star

Forres Mechanics v Glasgow University

Gala Fairydean Rovers v Sauchie Juniors

Keith v Cumnock Juniors

Sygenta v Auchinleck Talbot

Benburb v Dundonald Bluebell

Banks o’ Dee v Turriff United

Rutherglen Glencairn/Kilwinning Rangers v Tranent Juniors

Strathspey Thistle v Camelon Juniors

Darvel v Tynecastle

Formartine United v East Stirlingshire

Carnoustie Panmure/Hawick Royal Albert v Rothes

Wick Academy v Lochee United

Civil Service Strollers v Fraserburgh

Linlithgow Rose v Berwick Rangers

Lossiemouth v Buckie Thistle

Nairn County v Drumchapel United

Cowdenbeath v Bo’ness United

Pollock v Huntly, Dunbar United v Clachnacuddin

Dunipace v Broxburn Athletic

Caledonian Braves v Newton Stewart

Deveronvale v East Kilbride

Clydebank v Spartans

Irvine Meadow/Hill of Beath Hawthorn v Inverurie Locos

Open Goal Broomhill v Brora Rangers

University of Stirling v Lothian Thistle Hutchison Vale