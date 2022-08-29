Highland League clubs discover Scottish Cup opponents

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Highland League clubs discover Scottish Cup opponents

By Callum Law
August 29, 2022, 3:22 pm Updated: August 29, 2022, 3:39 pm
The Scottish Cup preliminary round is set for the weekend of August 27.
There are two all-Breedon Highland League ties in the first round of the Scottish Cup.

The 18 Highland League clubs discovered their opposition for next month’s first round in Monday afternoon’s draw.

Banks o’ Dee welcome Turriff United to Spain Park while Lossiemouth host Buckie Thistle at Grant Park.

Elsewhere, Forres Mechanics are at home to Glasgow University, Formartine United tackle East Stirlingshire at North Lodge Park while Wick Academy, Strathspey Thistle, Nairn County, Deveronvale and Keith will also have home advantage.

Champions Fraserburgh are on the road to Civil Service Strollers, Brora Rangers visit Open Goal Broomhill and Inverurie Locos will make the trip to either Irvine Meadow or Hill of Beath Hawthorn.

Huntly, Clachnacuddin, Rothes and Brechin City are also on the road.

Ties will be played on the weekend of September 17 and 18.

The first round draw in full is as follows:

  • Gretna 2008 Edinburgh University
  • Cumbernauld Colts v Dalbeattie Star
  • Jeanfield Swifts v Brechin City
  • Musselburgh Athletic v Newtongrange Star
  • Forres Mechanics v Glasgow University
  • Gala Fairydean Rovers v Sauchie Juniors
  • Keith v Cumnock Juniors
  • Sygenta v Auchinleck Talbot
  • Benburb v Dundonald Bluebell
  • Banks o’ Dee v Turriff United
  • Rutherglen Glencairn/Kilwinning Rangers v Tranent Juniors
  • Strathspey Thistle v Camelon Juniors
  • Darvel v Tynecastle
  • Formartine United v East Stirlingshire
  • Carnoustie Panmure/Hawick Royal Albert v Rothes
  • Wick Academy v Lochee United
  • Civil Service Strollers v Fraserburgh
  • Linlithgow Rose v Berwick Rangers
  • Lossiemouth v Buckie Thistle
  • Nairn County v Drumchapel United
  • Cowdenbeath v Bo’ness United
  • Pollock v Huntly, Dunbar United v Clachnacuddin
  • Dunipace v Broxburn Athletic
  • Caledonian Braves v Newton Stewart
  • Deveronvale v East Kilbride
  • Clydebank v Spartans
  • Irvine Meadow/Hill of Beath Hawthorn v Inverurie Locos
  • Open Goal Broomhill v Brora Rangers
  • University of Stirling v Lothian Thistle Hutchison Vale

