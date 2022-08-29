Highland League clubs discover Scottish Cup opponents

There are two all-Breedon Highland League ties in the first round of the Scottish Cup.
The 18 Highland League clubs discovered their opposition for next month’s first round in Monday afternoon’s draw.
Banks o’ Dee welcome Turriff United to Spain Park while Lossiemouth host Buckie Thistle at Grant Park.
Elsewhere, Forres Mechanics are at home to Glasgow University, Formartine United tackle East Stirlingshire at North Lodge Park while Wick Academy, Strathspey Thistle, Nairn County, Deveronvale and Keith will also have home advantage.
Champions Fraserburgh are on the road to Civil Service Strollers, Brora Rangers visit Open Goal Broomhill and Inverurie Locos will make the trip to either Irvine Meadow or Hill of Beath Hawthorn.
Huntly, Clachnacuddin, Rothes and Brechin City are also on the road.
Ties will be played on the weekend of September 17 and 18.
The first round draw in full is as follows:
- Gretna 2008 Edinburgh University
- Cumbernauld Colts v Dalbeattie Star
- Jeanfield Swifts v Brechin City
- Musselburgh Athletic v Newtongrange Star
- Forres Mechanics v Glasgow University
- Gala Fairydean Rovers v Sauchie Juniors
- Keith v Cumnock Juniors
- Sygenta v Auchinleck Talbot
- Benburb v Dundonald Bluebell
- Banks o’ Dee v Turriff United
- Rutherglen Glencairn/Kilwinning Rangers v Tranent Juniors
- Strathspey Thistle v Camelon Juniors
- Darvel v Tynecastle
- Formartine United v East Stirlingshire
- Carnoustie Panmure/Hawick Royal Albert v Rothes
- Wick Academy v Lochee United
- Civil Service Strollers v Fraserburgh
- Linlithgow Rose v Berwick Rangers
- Lossiemouth v Buckie Thistle
- Nairn County v Drumchapel United
- Cowdenbeath v Bo’ness United
- Pollock v Huntly, Dunbar United v Clachnacuddin
- Dunipace v Broxburn Athletic
- Caledonian Braves v Newton Stewart
- Deveronvale v East Kilbride
- Clydebank v Spartans
- Irvine Meadow/Hill of Beath Hawthorn v Inverurie Locos
- Open Goal Broomhill v Brora Rangers
- University of Stirling v Lothian Thistle Hutchison Vale