Craig Stewart hopes Deveronvale can take Scottish Cup scalp

By Callum Law
September 17, 2022, 6:00 am
Deveronvale manager Craig Stewart wants his players to enjoy the Scottish Cup experience
Deveronvale manager Craig Stewart wants his players to enjoy the Scottish Cup experience

Deveronvale manager Craig Stewart has challenged his players to make a name for themselves in the Scottish Cup.

The Banffers welcome East Kilbride to Princess Royal Park in round one today.

With the visitors second in the Lowland League and Vale 15th in the Breedon Highland League Stewart accepts his side will start as underdogs.

But Stewart knows all about causing a cup shock from his experience as a player.

He scored for Deveronvale when they defeated Albion Rovers in 1995 and also netted for Buckie Thistle in 2001 when they shocked Hamilton Academical.

Now as a manager Stewart hopes his players can take another cup scalp.

He said: “There’s no question East Kilbride are favourites, they’ve had a very good start to the season.

“We’ve had an up and down start and we’re still gelling as a team, but we are getting there and we’ll have a home support behind us.

“I’ve played in ties where we were underdogs but we got a result.

“There’s no better feeling than doing that in the Scottish Cup, it’s a huge thing.

“We’ve got a lot of boys who are in their first year in the Highland League and they need to be aware of how big it is.

“It’s special competition and financially for clubs it can make a big difference.

“In terms of exposure for the club and individual players, it can be really good as well.

“You don’t get these experiences week-in, week-out so I’ve said to the players make a name for themselves and put themselves in the spotlight.”

News from around the Highland League

Elsewhere, Ryan Cowie is Fraserburgh’s only absentee for their meeting with Civil Service Strollers at Christie Gillies Park.

Joe Gauld misses out for Forres Mechanics, who welcome Glasgow University to Mosset Park.

Keith are at home to Cumnock but will have to do without Kieran Yeats, Liam Duncan, Nicky Gray, Kieran Mooney and Tom Andrews.

Sam Burnett and Logan Johnstone miss Inverurie Locos’ trip to Hill of Beath Hawthorn.

Blair Lawrie is out for Clachnacuddin’s away tie against Dunbar United.

Sam Burnett is missing for Inverurie Locos

Wick Academy host Lochee United at Harmsworth Park. Suspension rules out Jack Henry and Joe Anderson, Alan Farquhar, Brandon Sinclair and David Allan are injured but Sean Murno, Cameron Montgomery and Ryan Campbell return. Jack Halliday will have a late fitness test.

Banks o’ Dee host Turriff United in an all-Highland League clash at Spain Park.

New signings Stephen Rennie and Paul Macleod could feature for Nairn County when West of Scotland First Division side Drumchapel United visit Station Park.

Strathspey Thistle also have home advantage as Camelon make the journey to Seafield Park.

Rothes are on the road and face Carnoustie Panmure at Laing Park, but they will be without Gary Kerr, Gregg Main, Kyle Whyte, Michael Finnis and Jack Maley. Bruce Milne and Allen Mackenzie will have fitness tests.

Highland League leaders Brechin City face Jeanfield Swifts at Riverside Stadium in a 12.30pm kick-off.

