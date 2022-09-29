Brora Rangers boss Craig Campbell craving North of Scotland Cup success

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Craig Campbell wants to continue the winning culture at Brora Rangers with another North of Scotland Cup success.

The Cattachs face Clachnacuddin in Saturday’s final at Grant Street Park.

In the last decade, the Sutherland side have claimed five North of Scotland Cups, four Breedon Highland Leagues and two GPH Builders Merchants Highland League Cups.

Having beaten Strathspey Thistle 4-0 and Lossiemouth 4-1 to reach the final, manager Campbell wants to go on and pick up the trophy.

He said: “It would give everyone a lift to win something early in the season, there’s no doubt about that.

“We won the Highland League Cup at the end of last season and we want to win something again.

“The goal is to win things. First and foremost it’s winning matches and then collectively you want to go and win silverware.

“It’s the ultimate goal and I’m under no illusions that the target at Brora is to win trophies, so it would be good to add another one.

“It’s been a while since we’ve been far away from winning trophies at Brora.

“We’ve generally been there or thereabouts and it’s expected of us. We’ve got players in the team that have won numerous trophies from a young age.

“I also think it bodes well for the young players we’ve got to win as much as possible as early as possible.

“It gives you winning experience, which is a big thing in football.”

Final motivation after last year’s pain

Last year Brora were defeated in the final of this competition by Rothes and Campbell says it’s acting as motivation on this occasion.

He added: “I can only speak for myself – I still think about it and I think a lot of the boys still think about it.

“You want to put that right, it’s all right getting to a final, but ultimately you can only enjoy it if you win it.”

Campbell has respect for Clach and was quick to praise Jordan MacDonald for the work he has done with the Lilywhites.

He said: “I’ve spoken to Jordan MacDonald and I’ve got admiration for what they’re doing at Clach.

“They’ve got a plan of what they want to do and how they want to play. They’ve got a lot of young players and players we admire.

“We know on their day they’ll provide us with a difficult test, so we need to bang at it.

“I think Jordan and his coaches deserve credit for getting Clach to a final and carrying out their gameplan.

“It’s not always easy, when you’re not always getting the results they want, to stick to a plan – but credit to them for doing so.”

You can watch highlights and reaction from the North of Scotland Cup final at 7pm on Monday here.