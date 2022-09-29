Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Opinion

Paul Johnson: Coming out may be scary for young people but parents can make it easier

By Paul Johnson
September 29, 2022, 6:00 am
Understanding is key to allowing children and young people to express themselves on their own terms (Photo: LightField Studios/Shutterstock)

It can take a lot of courage for a child or young person to tell their family and friends about their sexuality.

If you think a child in your care might be LGBTQ+ or is questioning their sexuality, it’s important not to pressure or rush them into talking to you about it. The best thing you can do is create a supportive and safe environment for them at home, and give them space to share their feelings so that they feel comfortable talking to you when they are ready.

Listening is a great way to show that you care about them and can help them to feel accepted.

Let them talk at their own pace and ask open questions without interrupting. If they don’t want to continue the conversation, let them know that you’re there for them and that it’s OK if they do want to discuss this topic again.

Coming out about your sexuality can be an extremely stressful experience, and your child may be feeling anxious and worried about having to explain this multiple times to different people, who might all react differently and have their own opinions.

Some young people might not feel ready to come out about their sexuality until they reach adulthood (Photo:Wut_Moppie/Shutterstock

You could ask your child about who they feel most comfortable coming out to, and if there’s anything you can do to make it easier for them. They might ask you to tell other members of the family on their behalf, for example.

Offering support is the most important thing

Children and young people can contact Childline at any time for free and confidential support and advice by calling 0800 11 11, or by visiting childline.org.uk, where they can have a one-to-one chat with one of our counsellors or send them an email. They can also visit Childline’s moderated message boards where they can find out how other young people have dealt with similar worries or situations.

While some parents may feel proud from the start about their child coming out, it may take others more time

Some young people might not feel ready to come out about their sexuality until they reach adulthood. What’s important is that they don’t feel under pressure, so they can do it in their own time, and that they feel supported if and when they decide they are ready.

While some parents may feel proud from the start about their child coming out, it may take others more time, or they might feel unsure how to respond, feel uncomfortable, worried, or even shocked or upset. However difficult you’re finding things, remember that it was probably much scarier for your child to confide in you, and that doing so took a lot of courage.

Whatever you’re feeling, remember they are still the child you’ve always loved, and their sexuality is just one part of their identity.

Paul Johnson is Childline team manager at NSPCC’s Aberdeen centre

