Buckie and Banks o’ Dee play out entertaining draw; Fraserburgh ease to victory against Clach

By Reporter
October 9, 2022, 5:00 pm
Darryn Kelly celebrates his goal for Banks o' Dee against Buckie Thistle. Image: Jasper Images.
Darryn Kelly celebrates his goal for Banks o' Dee against Buckie Thistle. Image: Jasper Images.

Buckie Thistle twice came from behind to deny Banks o’ Dee victory at Victoria Park.

Jags boss Graeme Stewart felt his side created enough copportunities to take all three points.

He said: “We should have won the game on the basis we played the better football, hit the bar, hit the post and created more chances.

“Their goals were avoidable. A quickly taken free kick from which our players should have dropped and ensured somebody stood in front of the set piece.

“Although we equalised we then lost another goal through the work of Kane Winton who for me was the best player on the park.

Josh Peters celebrates his goal for Buckie Thistle. 

“There are negatives but also a lot of positives. I’m delighted with some of our work but we’ve not come out on top.

“Fair play to Dee, they are a good physical team and should be challengers but I’d be disappointed if they finish the season above us in the table.”

In 28 minutes, Andy Shearer made a great save turning an Andy MacAskill shot on to the woodwork but ten minutes later the Aberdeen side took the lead.

Lachie MacLeod won a challenge with home goalkeeper Ballint Demus after a swiftly taken free kick and rolled the ball into the empty net from 25 yards.

The Jags were back level in 63 minutes when a corner was headed on for Josh Peters to score from close range.

Parity lasted only a minute when Dee defender Darryn Kelly powered home a looping header.

Magnus Watson of Banks o’ Dee and, right, Max Barry of Buckie.

The scoring was completed in 77 minutes when Jags centre-half Jack Murray nodded home a cross from the left by Peters.

The Spain Park side had to battle hard late on, ending with eight men due to Ally Stark seeing red after collecting a second yellow and injury robbing them of Magnus Watson and Kelly.

Joe McCabe almost won it for the Jags but his header bounced back off the crossbar.

Dee boss Jamie Watt said: “I did think the game was there for us to win.

“We looked really threatening on the counter attack but we had to show great character when we went to ten men.

“What was frustrating was the goals we conceded. Coming from set plays, second phase situations and players flicking balls on.

“That’s disappointing as we had spoken about it.

“We caused them problems every time Magnus Watson went down the right, but it changed when we lost Ally Stark then the other players to injury.”

Fraserburgh 5-0 Clach

Fraserburgh floored Clachnacuddin with four goals in a scintillating second half display to elevate the champions into fourth place in the table.

Broch boss Mark Cowie admitted that he did have a few choice words to say at half-time.

He said: “I thought our first half performance was lethargic and not quite at the tempo I was looking for.

“But credit to the same players in the second half as they started the way I wanted them to, and by doing that they forced Clach into making mistakes, and we got our reward.

“Our final pass was better in the second half and we managed to score a few goals.”

Fraserburgh boss Mark Cowie.  Image: Kenny Elrick. 

Early home pressure paid off in the 19th minute when Scott Barbour’s left wing cross picked out Ross Aitken and the full back had the simplest of tasks to stab it over the line from a couple of yards.

Three minutes before the break Robbie Thompson tested Broch number one Joe Barbour with a 25 yard free-kick which the keeper gathered confidently.

In the 51st minute the home side made it 2-0 when Logan Watt fired home from a Greg Buchan cut-back.

Eight minutes later home full back Aitken grabbed his second goal of the game, again from point blank range, but this time with a header from Willie West’s left wing cross.

It was 4-0 in the 76th minute when Willie West’s centre was turned home by substitute Sean Butcher.

A minute later Fraserburgh were awarded a penalty kick, Aitken took it but his hopes of a hat-trick were dashed when he shot straight at Daniel Rae.

However, a fifth goal was only delayed by two minutes, Martin Callum’s pass-back was intercepted by substitute Paul Campbell and he rounded Rae before netting.

Clach boss Jordan MacDonald said: “There was nothing between the two teams in the first half, but the story of the last two weeks for us has been conceding simple goals like we did today.

“If you let a team like Fraserburgh get crosses in from wide areas you’re always going to be in trouble.”

