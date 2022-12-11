Brechin City move top of the Breedon Highland League with 7-1 win against Deveronvale

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Brechin City move top of the Breedon Highland League with 7-1 win against Deveronvale

By Reporter
December 11, 2022, 5:00 pm
Brechin City boss Andy Kirk.
Brechin City boss Andy Kirk.

Brechin City stormed back to the top of the Breedon Highland League table following a resounding 7-1 victory over Deveronvale at Glebe Park.

Leading by 2-1 at the interval, City went on to score a further five goals in a ruthless second-half display which delighted manager Andy Kirk.

“I was really pleased with our second-half performance as it showed exactly what we’re capable of, but the less said about the opening 45 minutes the better,” he said.

“We fell behind to a very poor goal from our point of view.

“We did get back on top but we can’t defend the way we did and we can’t be slack and expect to get away with things.

“We had a few words with the players at half-time and they came out in the second half and their attitude was different class and they kept going right to the end so I was really pleased.

“We moved the ball well, our shape was good, we were on the front-foot.

“We had loads of energy and scored some cracking goals and the players showed just what they’re capable of delivering.”

City were shocked after just six minutes when Vale’s Horace Ormsby dispossessed Nathan Cooney to slot the ball home but City fought back to equalise after 18 minutes when Kieran Inglis flighted home a free-kick into the top corner of the net.

They grabbed the lead on the stroke of half-time when Grady McGrath converted a penalty after Fraser Macleod had been brought down in the box by Ben Allan.

City began to fire on all cylinders straight from the restart and McGrath scored his second goal with a blistering 20-yard drive in the 57th minute and completed his hat-trick 11 minutes later with another ferocious shot from 18 yards.

Euan Lowdon then made it 5-1 with a shot from the edge of the box in the 73rd minute with substitute Aaaron Arnott adding a sixth goal three minutes later and Loudon brought the curtain down on City’s biggest win of the season when he blasted home a close-range finish in the last minute.

Vale boss Craig Stewart said: “We started the game really well, grabbed the lead and looked as if we were well up for it so I was disappointed to go in at the interval 2-1 down.

“But credit to Brechin, they grinded us down in the second-half and deserved to win.”

