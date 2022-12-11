Brechin City move top of the Breedon Highland League with 7-1 win against Deveronvale

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Brechin City stormed back to the top of the Breedon Highland League table following a resounding 7-1 victory over Deveronvale at Glebe Park.

Leading by 2-1 at the interval, City went on to score a further five goals in a ruthless second-half display which delighted manager Andy Kirk.

“I was really pleased with our second-half performance as it showed exactly what we’re capable of, but the less said about the opening 45 minutes the better,” he said.

“We fell behind to a very poor goal from our point of view.

“We did get back on top but we can’t defend the way we did and we can’t be slack and expect to get away with things.

Good morning City fans! 🔴⚪️🔴 Yesterday's 7-1 victory saw City move three points clear at the top of the Highland League whilst boosting the goal difference considerably. Next up is a hugely important fixture against 2nd placed Buckie Thistle at Victoria Park next weekend! pic.twitter.com/jmOr1dviX9 — Brechin City FC (@BrechinCityFC) December 11, 2022

“We had a few words with the players at half-time and they came out in the second half and their attitude was different class and they kept going right to the end so I was really pleased.

“We moved the ball well, our shape was good, we were on the front-foot.

“We had loads of energy and scored some cracking goals and the players showed just what they’re capable of delivering.”

City were shocked after just six minutes when Vale’s Horace Ormsby dispossessed Nathan Cooney to slot the ball home but City fought back to equalise after 18 minutes when Kieran Inglis flighted home a free-kick into the top corner of the net.

They grabbed the lead on the stroke of half-time when Grady McGrath converted a penalty after Fraser Macleod had been brought down in the box by Ben Allan.

City began to fire on all cylinders straight from the restart and McGrath scored his second goal with a blistering 20-yard drive in the 57th minute and completed his hat-trick 11 minutes later with another ferocious shot from 18 yards.

Euan Lowdon then made it 5-1 with a shot from the edge of the box in the 73rd minute with substitute Aaaron Arnott adding a sixth goal three minutes later and Loudon brought the curtain down on City’s biggest win of the season when he blasted home a close-range finish in the last minute.

Vale boss Craig Stewart said: “We started the game really well, grabbed the lead and looked as if we were well up for it so I was disappointed to go in at the interval 2-1 down.

“But credit to Brechin, they grinded us down in the second-half and deserved to win.”